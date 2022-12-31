Loma Negra Reports 4Q22 Results

BUENOS AIRES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loma Negra, (NYSE: LOMA; BYMA: LOMA), (“Loma Negra” or the “Company”), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 (our “4Q22 Results”).

FY22 Key Highlights

Net revenues increased 1.1% YoY to Ps. 145,133 million (US$ 835 million) mainly driven by the top line performance of Concrete and Aggregates that compensated the flattish result of Cement segment.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 43,345 million, decreasing 3.8% YoY in adjusted pesos, while in dollars it reached 289 million, with an increase of 34.3% YoY.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 29.9%, contracting 152 basis points from 2021.

Net income was Ps. 1,807 million, showing a decrease of 85.4% YoY.

During FY22, we distributed dividends for Ps. 15,450 million (US$ 126 million), Ps. 26.39 per outstanding share (Ps. 131.96 per ADR).

In 2022, we repurchased shares for Ps. 1,263 million (US$ 9.7 million), currently holding 12.4 million ordinary shares (2% of the total shares).

Loma Negra is presenting its second Sustainability Report for the fiscal year 2022, which seeks to share with its stakeholders the practices that it has been carrying out in environmental, social and governance matters.

4Q22 Key Highlights

Net sales revenues decreased by 2.0% YoY to Ps. 36,763 million (US$ 215 million), mainly explained by the decrease in Cement sales, partially compensated by the good performance of the Concrete and Aggregates segments.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 13,173 million, increasing 5.4% YoY in adjusted pesos, while in dollars it reached 91 million, with an increase of 42.7% YoY.

The Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 252 basis points YoY from 33.3% to 35.8%.

Sale of a non-strategic property in Olavarría positively impacted Other Gains and Losses for Ps. 3,357 million, representing 913 basis points of the Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin. Without this effect, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA would have stood at Ps.9,816 million.

Net Profit of Ps. 7,452 million, where the sale of the non-strategic property contributed to the good operating performance.

During the quarter, the Company approved a dividend payment of Ps. 3,500 million (US$ 19.5 million), Ps. 6.00 per outstanding share (Ps. 29.92 per ADR).

Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.37x compared with -0.12x in FY21.

The Company has presented certain financial figures, Table 1b and Table 11, in U.S. dollars and Pesos without giving effect to IAS 29. The Company has prepared all other financial information herein by applying IAS 29.

Commenting on the financial and operating performance for the fourth quarter of 2022, Sergio Faifman, Loma Negra’s Chief Executive Officer, noted: “2022 was a year of many challenges and opportunities. The favorable evolution of the GDP during the year and the great performance of the construction activity gave a strong boost to the cement demand, with shipments that were very close to exceeding 13 million tons per year, allowing the industry to widely surpass the record reached in 2015.

Within this framework, leveraged on our productive capacity and our focus on always pursuing improvements in our results, LOMA closed the year with extraordinary results, achieving not only a record in tons shipped but also in EBITDA generation, reaching US$ 289 million.

These results would have not been possible without the strong commitment to investing in greater capacity and efficiency that the Company has carried out in recent years, keeping its long-term vision unchanged, overpassing the difficulties that we went through in recent years and the structural challenges that remain to be resolved in the country.

Last but not least, we are proud to present our second Sustainability Report, maintaining our commitment to inform and disseminate the impacts of our organization’s management on people, the environment and the economy. Because we are convinced that together we can build a sustainable future.”

Table 1: Financial Highlights (amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted) Three-months ended

December 31, Twelve-months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg. 2022 2021 % Chg. Net revenue 36,763 37,512 -2.0% 145,133 143,501 1.1% Gross Profit 9,754 12,991 -24.9% 39,193 45,356 -13.6% Gross Profit margin 26.5% 34.6% -810 bps 27.0% 31.6% -460 bps Adjusted EBITDA 13,173 12,497 5.4% 43,345 45,044 -3.8% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 35.8% 33.3% +252 bps 29.9% 31.4% -152 bps Net Profit (Loss) 7,452 5,445 36.9% 1,807 12,358 -85.4% Net Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company 7,513 5,696 31.9% 2,147 12,829 -83.3% EPS 12.8537 9.6216 33.6% 3.6684 21.6685 -83.1% Average outstanding shares (*) 584 592 -1.3% 585 592 -1.1% Net Debt 15,859 (5,376) n/a 15,859 (5,376) n/a Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA 0.37x -0.12x n/a 0.37x -0.12x n/a (*) Net of shares repurchased

Table 1b: Financial Highlights in Ps and in U.S. dollars (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29) In million Ps. Three-months ended

December 31, Twelve-months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg. 2022 2021 % Chg. Net revenue 34,933 18,746 86.3% 109,243 62,347 75.2% Adjusted EBITDA 14,742 6,379 131.1% 37,758 20,453 84.6% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 42.2% 34.0% +817 bps 34.6% 32.8% +176 bps Net Profit (Loss) 8,962 4,868 84.1% 14,009 16,222 -13.6% Net Debt 15,859 (5,376) n/a 15,859 (5,376) n/a Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA 0.37x -0.12x n/a 0.37x -0.12x n/a In million US$ Three-months ended

December 31, Twelve-months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg. 2022 2021 % Chg. Ps./US$, av 162.70 100.50 61.9% 130.81 95.16 37.5% Ps./US$, eop 177.13 102.75 72.4% 177.13 102.75 72.4% Net revenue 215 187 15.1% 835 655 27.5% Adjusted EBITDA 91 63 42.7% 289 215 34.3% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 42.2% 34.0% +817 bps 34.6% 32.8% +176 bps Net Profit (Loss) 55 48 13.7% 107 170 -37.2% Net Debt 90 (52) n/a 90 (52) n/a Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA 0.37x -0.12x n/a 0.37x -0.12x n/a

Overview of Operations

Sales Volumes

Table 2: Sales Volumes2 Three-months ended

December 31, Twelve-months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg. 2022 2021 % Chg. Cement, masonry & lime MM Tn 1.69 1.68 0.9% 6.72 6.13 9.7% Concrete MM m3 0.15 0.13 17.5% 0.58 0.52 11.0% Railroad MM Tn 1.09 1.13 -3.2% 4.54 4.33 4.8% Aggregates MM Tn 0.33 0.25 30.1% 1.24 0.84 48.1% 2 Sales volumes include inter-segment sales

Sales volumes of cement, masonry, and lime during 4Q22 increased by 0.9% to 1.7 million tons, mainly leveraged by the growth of bulk cement on the back of Concrete and Distributors growth supported by private construction and public works at municipal and provincial level. Sales of bagged cement showed a contraction YoY in the quarter, although maintaining a solid level, principally affected by a decrease in the level of activity of the construction sector in December.

Regarding the volume of the Concrete segment, it registered an increase of 17.5% YoY. The volume of concrete continues with a positive trend, with the segment being one of the principal drivers of the growth in bulk cement shipments. The Concrete segment growth was mainly supported by demand from the private sector, coupled by public works. On the other hand, Aggregates had a strong increase of 30.1% YoY, driven mainly by the Concrete sector and sustained by the good production and logistics performance.

On the other hand, the volumes of the railway segment experienced a contraction of 3.2% compared to the same quarter of 2021, where the strong transported volumes of aggregates partially offset the decrease in cement and fracsand.

For fiscal year 2022, our main segment, Cement, masonry and lime, registered a year-on-year increase of 9.7%, setting a record of shipments, boosted by the significant growth showed by the bulk sector and the strong dynamics of the residential demand.

The Concrete and Aggregates segments had increases of 11.0% and 48.1% YoY, respectively. Concrete demand was one of the principal drivers of the growth in bulk cement shipments, while Aggregates successfully followed this momentum.

The volume of the Railroad segment had an increase of 4.8%, mainly supported by a recovery in the transported volumes of construction materials, boosted by the increase of granite stone, partially offset by the decrease in frac-sand.

Review of Financial Results

Table 3: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted) Three-months ended

December 31, Twelve-months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg. 2022 2021 % Chg. Net revenue 36,763 37,512 -2.0% 145,133 143,501 1.1% Cost of sales (27,009) (24,521) 10.1% (105,940) (98,145) 7.9% Gross profit 9,754 12,991 -24.9% 39,193 45,356 -13.6% Share of loss of associates – – n/a – – n/a Selling and administrative expenses (3,200) (3,710) -13.8% (12,511) (12,328) 1.5% Other gains and losses 3,513 24 14459.7% 3,385 408 729.8% Impairment of property, plant and equipment – 6 n/a – (298) n/a Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts (381) (376) 1.3% (1,455) (1,446) 0.6% Finance gain (cost), net Gain on net monetary position 6,119 715 756.2% 13,747 3,912 251.4% Exchange rate differences (3,005) (675) 345.3% (7,419) (3,208) 131.3% Financial income 229 360 -36.3% 1,626 1,991 -18.3% Financial expense (2,962) (679) 336.5% (25,564) (2,612) 878.6% Profit (Loss) before taxes 10,066 8,655 16.3% 11,003 31,775 -65.4% Income tax expense Current (685) (3,030) -77.4% (4,217) (12,931) -67.4% Deferred (1,929) (180) 973.9% (4,979) (6,485) -23.2% Net profit (Loss) 7,452 5,445 36.9% 1,807 12,358 -85.4%

Net Revenues

Net revenue decreased 2.0% to Ps. 36,763 million in 4Q22, from Ps. 37,512 million in the comparable quarter last year, mainly due to the decline in Cement and Railroad, partially offset by the good top line performance of Concrete and Aggregates.

Cement, masonry cement and lime segment was down 4.8% YoY, with volumes expanding 0.9% that partially offset the softer price dynamics.

Concrete registered an increase in its topline of 29.4% compared with 4Q21, sustained by a 17.5% increase in volume, coupled with an improvement in prices. The Aggregates segment recorded a strong increase in revenues of 44.5%, supported by a volume increase of 30.1% YoY and positive prices performance.

Railroad revenues decreased 5.5% in 4Q22 compared to the same quarter of 2021, affected by the decrease in transported volumes of fracsand and cement, partially compensated by the better performance of aggregates. The decrease in transported volumes of fracsand also affects the price performance due to its impact on the average transported distance.

For fiscal year 2022, net revenue increased 1.1% to Ps. 145,133 million from Ps. 143,501 in fiscal year 2021, with a sound top line performance of Concrete and Aggregates. Our main cement business remained almost flat, showing a slight decrease of 0.1%.

Cost of sales, and Gross profit

Cost of sales increased 10.1% YoY, reaching Ps. 27,009 million in 4Q22, mainly because of higher thermal energy costs driven by the stimulus plans to increase natural gas production, higher maintenance costs and the growing inflationary pressure. These effects saw their impact softened by lower electrical energy inputs.

Gross Profit registered a decline of 24.9% YoY to Ps. 9,754 million in 4Q22, from Ps. 12,991 million in 4Q21, with a gross profit margin that contracted 810 basis points YoY to 26.5%.

During fiscal year 2022, Gross Profit decreased 13.6% to Ps. 39,193 million with a gross profit margin contracting 460 basis points to 27.0%.

Selling and Administrative Expenses

Selling and administrative expenses (SG&A) in 4Q22 decreased by 13.8% YoY to Ps. 3,200 million, from Ps. 3,710 million in 4Q21, mainly due to the impact produced by a recognition of an allowance for doubtful receivables in the Railroad segment in 4Q21 that affected the comparison. In 4Q22 higher expenses in salaries were compensated with a decrease in freights. As a percentage of sales, SG&A showed a decrease against 4Q21 of 119 basis points, reaching 8.7%.

During fiscal year 2022, SG&A increased by 1.5% compared with the previous year, and as a percentage of sales stood at 8.6%, remaining flat from fiscal year 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA & Margin

Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation & Margin (amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted) Three-months ended

December 31, Twelve-months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg. 2022 2021 % Chg. Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net profit (Loss) 7,452 5,445 36.9% 1,807 12,358 -85.4% (+) Depreciation and amortization 3,106 3,192 -2.7% 13,278 11,608 14.4% (+) Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts 381 376 1.3% 1,455 1,446 0.6% (+) Income tax expense 2,614 3,210 -18.6% 9,196 19,417 -52.6% (+) Financial interest, net 2,259 (129) n/a 4,542 (788) n/a (+) Exchange rate differences, net 3,005 675 345.3% 7,419 3,208 131.3% (+) Other financial expenses, net 474 447 6.0% 19,396 1,409 1276.5% (+) Gain on net monetary position (6,119) (715) 756.2% (13,747) (3,912) 251.4% (+) Share of profit (loss) of associates – – n/a – – n/a (+) Impairment of property, plant and equipment – (6) n/a – 298 n/a Adjusted EBITDA 13,173 12,497 5.4% 43,345 45,044 -3.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.8% 33.3% +252 bps 29.9% 31.4% -152 bps

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.4% YoY in the fourth quarter of 2022 to Ps. 13,173 million from 12,497 million in the same period of the previous year, positively affected by the sale of a non-strategic property in Olavarría. Without considering the sale transaction, Adjusted EBITDA would have stood at Ps. 9,816 million decreasing 21% YoY, mainly affected by lower adjusted EBITDA generated by our cement business, and slightly offset by better results in Railroad and Aggregates segments.

Likewise, the Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 252 basis points to 35.8% compared to 33.3% in 4Q21. The property sale accounts for 913 basis points, so the Adjusted EBITDA margin without this effect would have stood at 26.7%, mainly due to the compression of the cement margin and the higher incidence of other businesses with lower margins, due to the increase in their activity levels.

In particular, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Cement, Masonry and Lime segment expanded 170 bps to 39.1%. Without the property sale, Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter would have contracted 868 bps to 28.7%, mainly due to a lower price performance and an increase in costs driven by higher thermal energy inputs, higher maintenance costs and high inflation scenario, partially compensated by lower electrical energy inputs.

Concrete Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 334 bps, reaching 2.7%, from 6.1% in 4Q21, were the good performance in price and volumes couldn’t compensate the increase in costs.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin of Aggregates jumped to 25.9%, showing a substantial improvement of 2,717 basis points compared to 4Q21, mainly leveraged on the strong increase in volume that allowed a better dilution of fixed costs and a good price performance.

Finally, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Railroad segment significantly recovered 1,794 bps to 5.1% in the third quarter, from negative 12.9%. 4Q21 was affected by a recognition of an allowance for doubtful receivables that hit the results.

During FY22, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3.8% reaching Ps. 43,345 million from Ps. 45,044 million in FY21, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin compression of 152 basis points, from 31.4% in 2021 to 29.9% in 2022.

Finance Costs-Net

Table 5: Finance Gain (Cost), net (amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted) Three-months ended

December 31, Twelve-months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg. 2022 2021 % Chg. Exchange rate differences (3,005) (675) 345.3% (7,419) (3,208) 131.3% Financial income 229 360 -36.3% 1,626 1,991 -18.3% Financial expense (2,962) (679) 336.5% (25,564) (2,612) 878.6% Gain on net monetary position 6,119 715 756.2% 13,747 3,912 251.4% Total Finance Gain (Cost), Net 380 (279) n/a (17,609) 83 n/a

During 4Q22, the Company reported a total net financial gain of Ps. 378 million compared to a total net financial cost of Ps. 279 million in 4Q21, where the positive effect of the result on the monetary position compensated the increase of the net financial expense and the higher negative effect of the exchange rate.

During FY 2022, the Company recorded a total net financial cost of Ps. 17,612 million, compared to a net financial income of Ps. 83 million in 2021. The variation is mainly explained by the increase in the financial expense generated by the cancellation of debt in foreign currency with local funding coupled with the increase in the total debt position. This increase in the net financial expense was partially offset by a positive effect of the result on the monetary position.

Net Profit and Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company

Net Gain of Ps. 7,452 million in 4Q22 compared to a Net Gain of Ps. 5,445 million in the same period of the previous year, where the operational result was boosted by the sale of a non-strategic property coupled with positive financial results and positive income tax effect.

Net Gain Attributable to Owners of the Company stood at Ps. 7,304 million. During the quarter, the Company reported a gain per common share of Ps. 12.4970 and an ADR gain of Ps. 64.4850, compared to earnings per common share of Ps. 9.6216 and earnings per ADR of Ps. 48.1079 in 4Q21.

During fiscal year 2022, Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Company decreased 83.3% YoY, to Ps. 2,147 million, from Ps. 12,829 million in fiscal year 2021, mainly as a result of the effect in the financial expense generated by the cancellation of debt in foreign currency with local funding coupled with the increase in the total debt position.

Capitalization

Table 6: Capitalization and Debt Ratio (amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted) As of December 31, 2022 2021 Total Debt 20,770 4,892 – Short-Term Debt 10,891 4,115 – Long-Term Debt 9,880 777 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments (4,911) (10,268) Total Net Debt 15,859 (5,376) Shareholder’s Equity 115,947 141,245 Capitalization 136,718 146,136 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 43,345 45,044 Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA 0.37x -0.12x

As of December 31, 2022, total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments were Ps. 4,911 million compared with Ps. 10,268 million as of December 31, 2021. Total debt at the close of the quarter stood at Ps. 20,770 million, composed by Ps. 10,891 million in short-term borrowings, including the current portion of long-term borrowings (or 52.4% of total borrowings), and Ps. 9,880 million in long-term borrowings (or 47.6% of total borrowings).

At the close of fiscal year 2022, 52.2% (or Ps. 10,846 million) of Loma Negra’s total debt was denominated in U.S. dollars and 47.8% (or Ps. 9,925 million) was in Argentine pesos. The average duration of Loma Negra’s total debt was 0.7 years.

As of December 31, 2022, 85.1% of the Company’s consolidated loans accrued interest at a variable rate. The debt denominated in dollars with rates based on Libor, while the portion in Argentine pesos accrued interest at the short-term market rate. The remaining 14.9% accrues interest at a fixed rate in pesos.

The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio increased to 0.37x as of December 31, 2022, from -0.12x as of December 31, 2021, as a result of an increase in the debt, partially compensated by our strong cash generation, and also showing a sequential decline from 0.54x as of the end of the 3Q22.

Cash Flows

Table 7: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted) Three-months ended

December 31, Twelve-months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Profit (Loss) 7,452 5,445 1,807 12,358 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities 6,890 5,306 48,237 33,468 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (3,092) (1,093) (18,682) (16,510) Net cash generated by operating activities 11,250 9,659 31,362 29,316 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A. (0) 101 93 901 Property, plant and equipment, Intangible Assets, net (2,547) (4,325) (7,012) (13,446) Contributions to Trust (23) (37) (194) (179) Investments, net (414) (150) 2,395 (4,506) Net cash (used in) investing activities (2,984) (4,412) (4,717) (17,230) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds / Repayments from borrowings, Interest paid (6,618) (3,414) (1,179) (12,413) Dividends paid 0 (0) (21,806) 0 Share repurchase plan (775) (1,435) (1,797) (4,650) Net cash generated by (used in) by financing activities (7,393) (4,850) (24,782) (17,063) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 873 397 1,863 (4,977) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 4,064 3,877 6,439 12,865 Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency (“Inflation-Adjusted”) (133) (15) (3,620) (3,633) Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency 106 2,180 228 2,184 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 4,911 6,439 4,911 6,439

In 4Q22, our operating cash generation stood at Ps. 11,250 million, compared to Ps. 9,659 million in the same period of the previous year, where the performance of operational results was boosted by a positive effect of working capital.

During 4Q22, the Company used cash in financing activities for Ps. 7,393 million, mainly due to the cancellation of debt. Regarding cash used in investing activities, the Company used a total of Ps. 2,984 million, mainly in maintenance capex partially compensated by the property sale.

During fiscal year 2022, the Company made capital investments for a total of Ps. 10,203 million. For FY2022, the cash flow generated by operating activities was Ps. 31,362 million compared to Ps. 29,316 million in FY 2021, and net cash used in financial activities for Ps. 24.782 million compared to Ps. 17,063 million the previous year, mainly explained by the dividends paid during the fiscal year.

Share Repurchase Plan.

On October 3, 2022, the Company announced the approval of the fifth share repurchase plan, in accordance with Section 64 of Law No. 26.831 (“LMC”) and the CNV Regulations. The purpose is to efficiently apply a portion of the Company´s cash position which may result in a greater return of value for its shareholders considering the current attractive value of the share.

The plan became effective as from October 3, 2022, the amount to invest will be up to Ps. 1,000 million or such lower amount that derives from the repurchase of up to 10% of Company’s capital stock. The maximum amount of shares or maximum percentage of the Company’s capital stock to be repurchased shall never surpass the limit of 10% of the capital stock in accordance with Section 64 of LMC.

A summary of the Share Repurchase Programs is shown below:

Repurchase Program V Maximum amount for repurchase Ps. 1,000 million Maximum price Ps. 495/ordinary share or US$ 8/ADR Period in force until December 31, 2022 Repurchase under the program Ps. 735 million Current status terminated

Dividends Distribution

On December 27, 2022, the board of directors approved the payment of dividends for a total amount of Ps. 3,500 million equivalents to Ps. 5.99 per outstanding share (Ps. 29.98 per ADS), through the partial allocation of funds from the Reserve for Future Dividends. As of the date of the presentation of this earnings release, the total amount of dividends was distributed.

Recent Events

Domestic Bond Issuance

On February 22, 2023, the Company issued its Class 1 of domestic bonds in the total principal amount of Ps.

