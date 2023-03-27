MarkMeets Announces Major Expansion Plans, as Demand for In-person Events Surge

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – March 26, 2023) – MarkMeets Media, a leading media company in the entertainment industry has announced its plans to expand its UK operations in response to the growing demand for red carpet events from major movie distributors. The expansion is aimed at strengthening the company’s position in the market and providing even more value to its global client base.

With the surge in demand for in-person media services and online marketing solutions, MarkMeets.com has decided to expand its creative team of experienced media management team members, and recruited new content creators, after securing new agreements with multiple major streaming platforms and movie production studios following the rise of in-person events planned for 2023 and 2024 rising 38% compared to pre-pandemic levels, with a higher rate of 43% in the US, an internal data source of MarkMeets reveals. The growing popularity of highly anticipated films and the need for filmmakers to generate media hype around movie sequels is said to be one of the primary reasons for the surge in demand for celebrity attended events.

Commenting on the trend, group CEO and freelance entertainment reporter Mark Boardman said:

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion plans as we continue to grow and serve our clients with even greater expertise and resources. With the rise of digital platforms and on-demand streaming services, there has never been a more exciting time for the media industry, and we are committed to staying ahead of the curve.”

The company’s founder whose brands also include Showbiz Gossip, UK Celeb Events, UK Film Premieres & Star Artist Management added “Premieres and press calls provide a platform for filmmakers and creators to promote their latest projects and create a sense of excitement around their release.” adding that the “free publicity generated by media coverage of these events can be invaluable for a movie’s success, particularly in the highly competitive world of Hollywood”.

The expansion will also include new partnerships and collaborations with other media companies. By doing so, the London film premiere organizers will be able to extend their reach and expand their audience base. The company plans to invest in new cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to support its growing operations, including upgrading its content management system and investing in new marketing and advertising strategies.

“It’s more important than ever to create engaging brand experience campaigns and supporting events” stated media owner Mark Boardman who specializes in music and movie writing and publicity.

The company’s focus on producing high-quality, informative, and engaging content has earned it a reputation for excellence in the industry, and expansion is expected to reinforce this position. The news company has seen an increase in content revenue across the brands’ various platforms rise upwards of 171%.

MarkMeets has built a strong reputation as a reliable and innovative media company, providing a wide range of services to businesses and individuals across the creative industry. Its expansion plans are a testament to the company’s commitment to meeting the needs of its clients and staying at the forefront of the industry.

