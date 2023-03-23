MasterControl Announces Early Adopter Program for Advanced Quality Event Management

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, MasterControl, a leading provider of quality management and next generation manufacturing execution software, announced the launch of the early adopter program for its Advanced Process for Quality Event Management (AQEM) product, which will allow users unprecedented flexibility and configurability to design processes, build forms and capture data around their quality events.

With the beta program complete, qualifying members of the program are continuing to the early adopter phase where they will help define a modern approach to quality management that focuses on continuous improvement and flexibility. Features in the product will allow quality professionals to easily adapt workflows and processes based on available data and insights.

“Building quality event workflows is so much easier and you can easily move things around,” said Emily Norman, quality assessor for quality engineering and validation at Lannett. “I appreciate the creation of new workflows and the ability to configure what information goes into those workflows. It’s much simpler. And way more intuitive.”

“As we look to advance our products to be more aligned with Quality 4.0 principles, the progress we have made with our customers and this product is astounding,” said Patricia Santos-Serrao, senior director of product management at MasterControl. “The intuitive user experience we have built into the product combined with advanced analytics will empower customers to use their data to easily and quickly create AI and ML models. Advancements like this combined with the increased functionality of AQEM will give them a competitive advantage in approaching and managing quality events.”

MasterControl’s Advanced Quality Event Management (AQEM) product will enable users to experience optimized workflows, conditional workflow routing based on defined criteria, and faster improvement cycles. AQEM will utilize MasterControl Insights with built in analytics and business intelligence tools adding a layer of efficiency to quality event management. MasterControl’s AQEM product is slated for release and general availability later this year. For more information visit www.mastercontrol.com/quality.

