Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2023

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Mar 30, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in February 2023 increased 19.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in February 2023]
CX-5: 28,211 units (down 6.2% year on year)
MAZDA3: 10,524 units (up 29.3%)
CX-30: 8,386 units (up 87.4%)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2023 increased 21.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in February 2023]
CX-30: 12,575 units (up 12.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,170 units (up 2.8%)
CX-3: 4,210 units (up 547.7%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in February 2023 decreased 6.9% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (down 2.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 4.0% total market share (down 1.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in February 2023]
CX-60: 4,371 units
CX-30: 2,214 units (up 3.9%)
MAZDA2: 1,628 units (down 46.8%)

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in February 2023 increased 8.9% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in February 2023]
CX-5: 25,502 units (down 19.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,877 units (up 6.7%)
CX-9: 5,259 units (down 12.7%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in February 2023 decreased 2.3% year on year due to decreased sales in China.

[Global sales of key models in February 2023]
CX-5: 26,853 units (down 14.9% year on year)
CX-30: 15,992 units (up 0.1%)
MAZDA3: 12,396 units (down 21.7%)

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202303/230330b.html.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Smart Immune receives €2.5m grant and €15m equity investment commitment from the European Innovation Council (EIC) via the EIC Accelerator

Smart Immune receives €2.5m grant and €15m equity investment commitment from the European Innovation Council (EIC) via the EIC Accelerator

Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2023

Hitachi High-Tech Selected as CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for Two Consecutive Years

You may have missed

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Smart Immune receives €2.5m grant and €15m equity investment commitment from the European Innovation Council (EIC) via the EIC Accelerator

Smart Immune receives €2.5m grant and €15m equity investment commitment from the European Innovation Council (EIC) via the EIC Accelerator

Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2023

error: Content is protected !!