MedAvail to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 30

Management to host investor conference call and webcast at 4:30pm ET on that day

PHOENIX, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), an innovative pharmacy technology company, today announced that the Company will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 30, after the close of the financial markets. MedAvail management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Call and webcast details:

Thursday, March 30, 2023 @ 4:30pm ET

Investor dial-in: 1-877-704-4453 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0920 (international)

Conference ID: 13736400

To access the Call me™ feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here.

The live audio webcast can be accessed by registering online on the “Investor Relations” section of MedAvail’s website at: https://investors.medavail.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a pharmacy technology company, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Steven Halper/Caroline Paul

Managing Directors, LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

