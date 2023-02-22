Medimaps Group presents data showing new AI approach enhances osteoporosis diagnosis and monitoring at ECR 2023

Company to host radiologist peer-to-peer workshops on TBS Osteo software used to monitor bone health

GENEVA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Medimaps Group, a Swiss/Global med-tech company specializing in image-processing software for assessing bone health, announced today results showing that its new spine segmentation (SpS) deep learning algorithm may be a reliable, time-efficient tool to enhance patient monitoring and osteoporosis diagnosis. The SpS algorithm has been designed to enhance bone measurement accuracy on dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) lumbar spine (LS) scans with potential application in X-ray based imaging systems. The data is scheduled to be presented1 at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR), held in Vienna, Austria, March 1-5, 2023.

“Our main aim is to bring clinically-driven innovations to radiologists that increase efficiency by reducing technical errors, save time and augment productivity,” said Prof Didier Hans, CEO and co-founder of Medimaps Group, and Head of the R&D Bone Diseases Center Lausanne University Hospital, Switzerland. “Our data show, for the first time, the efficacy of an algorithm to assess lumbar spine segmentation on DXA scans to enable better screening for osteoporosis. Based on these promising results, we have moved this algorithm into further development stage, and look forward to submitting our next generation product for regulatory approval later this year.”

The results1 were obtained from a study using Medimaps Group’s SpS deep learning algorithm on thousands of scans from the OsteoLaus cohort and evaluated on an independent test set. Results showed a significant improvement for the measured bone mineral density (BMD), trabecular bone score (TBS) and surface compared to the machine default bone mask, and similar results as obtained from a human expert bone mask.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures globally every year, resulting in an osteoporosis fracture every three seconds. 1 in 5 men and 1 in 3 women will be affected by this disease in their lifetime. This suggests that approximately 500 million men and women worldwide may be affected by osteoporosis annually.2

“The volume of patients requiring scanning is steadily increasing in the radiology practice, therefore computerized tools such as the spine segmentation algorithm embedded into the TBS Osteo software represent a way forward to optimize the workflow while improving clinical patient management. This best-in class software has proven to be a precious aid in our clinical routine to detect more cases of osteoporosis, and to improve patients bone health prognostic reliably, ” said Prof. Giuseppe Guglielmi, Foggia University School of Medicine and Dimiccoli Teaching Hospital, Barletta, Italy, and former President of the European Society of Musculoskeletal Radiology (ESSR).

During the congress, Medimaps Group will also hold a series of radiologist peer-to-peer workshops to present TBS Osteo, a software product used by radiologists to monitor bone health. The software calculates TBS, an index of the bone microarchitecture and a BMD-independent bone fracture risk predictor. The use of TBS is proven to help identify approximately 30%3 more patients at risk of fracture compared to BMD alone, without additional examination time nor radiation. Entitled “Osteoporosis: augmented intelligence solutions for better patient care”, these workshops will be co-presented by densitometry experts Prof Giuseppe Guglielmi and Prof Didier Hans. Delegates can register here to this in-person event held on Medimaps Group booth (#AI 41) on March 2,3,4 at 12:00pm-12:20pm.

Medimaps Group’s imaging software TBS Osteo has received regulatory approval and benefits from reimbursement in the US, and certain European countries. It is commercially available in 60 markets worldwide.

References

1. Gatineau G. et al, Evaluation of a deep learning spine segmentation (SpS) algorithm for accurate and reproducible monitoring of lumbar spine DXA scans, Poster #C-24875, ECR 2023.

2. Facts & Statistics: epidemiology of osteoporosis and fragility fractures, IOF, https://www.osteoporosis.foundation/facts-statistics/epidemiology-of-osteoporosis-and-fragility-fractures, last accessed, February 22, 2023

3. Hans D, Goertzen AL, Krieg MA, Leslie WD. Bone microarchitecture assessed by TBS predicts osteoporotic fractures independent of bone density: the Manitoba study. J Bone Miner Res. 2011 Nov;26(11):2762-9. doi: 10.1002/jbmr.499. PMID: 21887701.

About Medimaps Group

Medimaps Group’s medical imaging software applications, based on patented multi-purpose technology with artificial intelligence capabilities, provide healthcare solutions that fit seamlessly into the workflow for the benefit of the patient. TBS iNsight™ (Osteo) has been used for years in clinical practice worldwide in the field of osteoporosis. It has become the new gold standard for bone texture assessment in routine clinical practice. TBS has gained international recognition with more than 900 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is included in many guidelines and used by more than 30,000 physicians worldwide including leading healthcare institutions. Learn more at https://www.medimapsgroup.com/.

Contacts

Shelley Horn



Head of Business Development



Mob: +1 240 994 0248



[email protected]

Saoyuth Nidh



Global Corporate Communications Manager



Mob: +41 79 969 77 57



[email protected]