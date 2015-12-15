MediWound to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, March 16 at 8:30 am Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Following the release, MediWound’s management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results, provide corporate updates and answer questions. Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956 Israel: 1-80-921-2373 International: 1-412-317-1837 Conference ID: 4784335 Webcast: Click HERE

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, non-surgical, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy leverages our enzymatic technology platform, focused on next generation, bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care and tissue repair.

NexoBrid® is our commercial orphan biological product for early non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns. It is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union, Japan, India, and other international markets, and recently received FDA approval for marketing in the U.S. NexoBrid is supported by the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

EscharEx® is based on the same active pharmaceutical ingredient as NexoBrid. It is under development for the debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. Results from Phase 2 studies show that EscharEx is significantly more effective and faster than SOC or placebo control in debridement of Venous Leg Ulcers (VLUs) and Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs), with a good safety and tolerability profile. MediWound has discussions with the FDA regarding the EscharEx pivotal Phase 3 study design which is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2023.

MW005 is a topical biological drug under development for the treatment of low-risk Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC). In a Phase I/II open-label, multicenter, randomized clinical trial conducted in the U.S., MW005 was shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and an effective treatment for BCC with patients demonstrating complete clinical and histological clearance of target lesions. Study results are expected in 2023.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving the standard of care and enhancing patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.