MindMics Announces Results from Clinical Studies Introducing the Next-Generation Wearable Technology — In-Ear Infrasonic Hemodynography

Cambridge, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – March 21, 2023) – MindMics, Inc. reported results from the clinical studies of revolutionary earbuds that use a new technology – In-ear Infrasonic Hemodynography with a digital health device for cardiovascular monitoring using the human audiome. These results were published by Nature Portfolio NPJ | Digital Medicine: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00725-3.

Human bodily mechanisms and functions produce low-frequency sounds. Our range of hearing limits our ability to perceive these sounds. However, In-ear Infrasonic Hemodynography (IH), invented and patented by MindMics, provides a path to enable health monitoring using microphones often already embedded in TWS earbuds for Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). The sound-based nature of this biometric monitoring capability overcomes issues related to ﬁrst-generation light-based PPG technology used in wearables today, such as skin tone, limited accuracy, and the need for battery-draining optical sensors.

“The clinical validation of our technology published in Nature Digital Medicine shows that MindMics’ infrasonic hemodynography can deliver Heart Rate (HR) and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) with a 99% correlation to an ECG,” said Robert Ciesielski, Ph.D., the R&D Manager of MindMics, who added that “IH can also accurately monitor heartbeat-to-heartbeat changes induced by various physiological processes. In particular, our study focused on changes induced by several breathing exercises as they offer a way through which people can inﬂuence their heart rate and heart rate variability in real time.”

Dr. Francis Roosevelt Gilliam III, Prisma Health USC Medical Group, the leading author of the study, added, “We show that IH can differentiate between Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and sinus rhythm with performance similar to ECG. Cardiac rhythms are an indicator of conditions ranging from stress to fatal health complications. Irregular heart rhythms, such as AF, are associated with a substantial risk of stroke and cardiovascular mortality. Approximately 20% of high-risk individuals likely have AF that has not been diagnosed. Undiagnosed AF is often ﬁrst discovered when a patient presents with stroke. MindMics proprietary technology once enabled in many everyday earbuds or hearing aids, has the potential to one day truly open a path to detect these dangerous heart rhythms early enough for even asymptomatic cases and save many lives. The results of this study support this potential.”

“We are proud to introduce our novel technology to a broad audience and show its performance through these very successful clinical studies,” said Anna Barnacka, Ph.D., CEO of MindMics, the inventor of the technology and a NASA Einstein Fellow prior to founding the company. “We are pleased that MindMics can measure the time between heartbeats just as well as the gold standard ECG – even for heart rhythms as complex as atrial ﬁbrillation. We are also thrilled that the story does not end there, as the data reveals that, in addition, IH provides a more comprehensive view of every heartbeat by showing insights on associated hemodynamics not observable with an ECG. We believe that IH is a unique next-generation health-and-wellness technology, and we are just scratching the surface of the power of extracting health information from human audiome.”

Note: The use of MindMics for cardiac arrhythmias is investigational. The safety and effectiveness of this purpose have not been reviewed by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Cardiac Arrhythmias

Heart rhythm problems (heart/cardiac arrhythmias) occur when the electrical impulses that coordinate heartbeats don’t work properly, causing the heart to beat too fast, too slow or irregularly. Many heart arrhythmias are harmless. However, if they are highly irregular or result from a weak or damaged heart, arrhythmias can cause severe and potentially fatal complications. There are several types of arrhythmia. The most prevalent clinical arrhythmia is atrial ﬁbrillation (AF or AFib), which is projected to affect about 12.1 million Americans by 20301 and has been associated with increased risks for stroke, hospitalization and early death. In many patients, AF is not detected until the occurrence of a serious complication, such as a stroke. Early detection and treatment of AF can be critical. In general, heart failure and diseases are some of the top causes of death.

About In-ear Infrasonic Hemodynography

In-ear infrasonic hemodynography (IH) is a novel technology for monitoring heart activity through detection of low-frequency acoustical vibrations in an occluded ear canal. Biosignals associated with the vascular hemodynamics travel within arteries, ﬂuids, bones, and muscles in proximity to the ear canal, where they are ampliﬁed by a pressure increase of the sealed ear-canal cavity and passively detected as acoustic waveforms. The technology can be embedded into wearable devices, such as everyday in-ear headphones and hearing aids. https://rdcu.be/c16KI

About MindMics

MindMics is an emerging wearable technology company revolutionizing the way we monitor the inner workings of our bodies, health, performance and well-being. Enabled through in-ear TWS earbuds, MindMics introduces a brand new science, infrasonic hemodynography, that goes beyond the capabilities of traditional PPG wearable light-based technology, to detect biometrics at a sub-heart rate ﬁdelity with clinical accuracy. This capability opens up game-changing opportunities to provide tangential health information to improve consumer experience across exciting markets, including mindfulness, ﬁtness, gaming, employee care, VR metaverse worlds, and more. www.mindmics.com

