ModalAI, Inc. VOXL® 2 Announced as Finalist for AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

Awards ceremony to be held at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2023 in Denver, CO.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlueUASFramework–ModalAI’s VOXL 2 autopilot has been named as a finalist in the Hardware & Systems Design category of the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). ModalAI was selected from a pool of accomplished applicants as one of several finalists. Winners will be announced at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2023 on May 8-11 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO.





VOXL 2 is a Blue UAS Framework 2.0 autopilot that was created to enable the next generation of smaller, smarter, and safer drones. At only 16 grams, VOXL 2 boasts more AI computing than any other autopilot. It’s a modular, open system that combines a real-time flight controller, 8-core CPU up to 15 TOPs, Qualcomm QRB5165, seven image sensors, and is assembled in the USA. VOXL 2 accelerates the development of commercial drone and robot solutions to realize the benefits of autonomous AI and 5G. In less than one year, ModalAI’s VOXL 2 has enabled more than 200 UAV integrators towards built-in-US, state-of-the-art functionality without sacrificing weight or cost.

“This year, XPONENTIAL is all about designing a shared plan for the future of autonomy,” said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. “There’s no better place to announce the 2023 XCELLENCE award finalists. Together, they’re redefining what’s possible with uncrewed and robotic technology.”

The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor individuals and organizations that are innovators in the uncrewed systems industry, with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems, and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve society. Winners will be announced at XPONENTIAL, which offers a broad-based and balanced educational program brimming with cutting-edge content and inspirational insights, ranging from policy implications and technical challenges to use cases and best practices across vertical markets and everything in between.

“VOXL 2 was created to give the drone industry access to a powerful, smart platform that’s easy for developers to integrate in order to enable autonomous use cases across enterprise and government industries,” said Chad Sweet, CEO and co-founder of ModalAI, “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for the AUVSI XCELLENCE awards and stay committed to advancing the U.S. drone industry with our NDAA-compliant VOXL autopilots.”

For more information about XPONENTIAL and the XCELLENCE Awards, visit xponential.org.

About ModalAI

ModalAI® accelerates development of smaller, smarter and safer drones and robots with SWAP-optimized Blue UAS Framework autopilots built in the U.S.A. From home and business security to retail and government applications, the company’s highly-integrated AI-powered modules empower a variety of industries to utilize aerial and ground autonomous navigation systems that communicate on 4G and 5G cellular networks.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

