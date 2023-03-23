Monroe Capital Selected as 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid-Cap by Korean Economic Daily

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) was selected as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid-Cap Award recipient by Korean Economic Daily.

Best Asset Managers by Korean Investors Awards Program was created in 2020 by The Korea Economic Daily Global Edition, one of the subsidiaries of The Korea Economic Daily. This award recognizes and rewards the highest performing asset managers based on a comprehensive survey of asset owners in Korea, including pensions, sovereign wealth funds, mutual aids, insurance companies, and major banks.

“On behalf of Korean Economic Daily, we would like to congratulate Monroe Capital on its Best Performance award in a very competitive awards process this year. This program collaborates with the largest institutional investors in Korea to select the awardees,” said Chang Jae Yoo, Head of Market Insight and Senior Journalist, The Korea Economic Daily.

Zia Uddin, President of Monroe added, “We have spent several years cultivating limited partner relationships in Korea. We believe that the Korean market is a significant part of Monroe’s growth and have made it a top priority to seek to deliver superior risk adjusted returns for our investors in a large, competitive market. We thank our institutional investors and business partners in Korea for this award. We are excited to be recognized for our performance and investment returns which validates our ongoing investment focus on finding unique opportunities in U.S. middle market private credit.”

Alex Kim, Managing Director, Head of Asia of Monroe stated, “We are excited to see our work, commitment and engagement with investors and business partners, in the Asia Pacific region, be recognized. Through our presence in the region, our goal is to continue to grow with investors and provide strategies and solutions through our platform at Monroe Capital.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2022 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2022 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap by Korean Economic Daily; Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Disclaimer

This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in any fund managed by Monroe Capital. Any offering is made to only pursuant to the relevant offering documents and the relevant subscription application, all of which should be read in their entirety. The information provided above is solely for informational purposes and may not be representative of a particular investor’s experience, nor should the information be construed, or relied upon, as any indication of future performance of Monroe or any of its funds.

