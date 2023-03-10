Mountain Valley MD Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MVMD”) (CSE: MVMD) (OTCQB: MVMDF) (FRA: 20MP), an early-stage biotech business centered around the implementation, licensing and reselling of key technologies and formulations, today announced the grant of stock options pursuant to its existing stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”).

“We continue to leverage option-based compensation as a key incentive tool in an effort to fully align our team’s efforts on our specific business outcomes and our overall objective of creating long term shareholder value,” stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of MVMD. “Our commercialization plans in the coming fiscal year are a very important milestone for MVMD. Providing our team members with an opportunity to have ownership in the company is a significant way to reward the extraordinary work effort that comes within a biotech startup culture and aids in preserving cash expenditures.”

The Board has granted to certain directors, officers, and consultants an aggregate of 3,220,000 stock options (the “Options”). The Options vest 20% on the date of grant, 30% on the 6-month anniversary of the date of grant and 50% on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant. The Options have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at $0.05 per share.

