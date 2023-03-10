MTF Biologics Appoints Jeff Orlowski to Board of Directors

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MTF Biologics, a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients, and advancing the science of tissue transplantation, today announced that LifeShare of Oklahoma President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Orlowski has joined its Board of Directors.





“We are honored to welcome Jeff to our Board,” said Joe Yaccarino, president and CEO of MTF Biologics. “He knows our organization well and has a great depth of experience with and understanding of the intricacies of organ and tissue donation as well as a commitment to excellence in service to donors, families and recipients. Jeff brings an added dimension and perspective to our Board that will help us advance our mission of saving and healing lives.”

Orlowski has 35 years of experience in organ and tissue donation. He has led LifeShare of Oklahoma for more than 11 years, and currently serves as president and CEO of LifeShare Donor Network and its subsidiary organizations and as president of the LifeShare Foundation. In addition to his roles at LifeShare, Orlowski serves as United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) Region 4 Councilor, as a Councilor for the International Society of Donation and Procurement, and as a member of the UNOS Board, the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network (OPTN) Board, the OPTN Executive Committee, the UNOS Corporate Affairs Committee, the UNOS and OPTN Finance Committees, the Donation Board of Trustees for MTF Biologics, and the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) Leadership Development Committee. He also is Chair of the Oklahoma Governor’s Advancement of Wellness Advisory Council.

A Past President of AOPO and Donate Life America, Orlowski has served on numerous other Boards and been honored with awards including 55over55 Inspiring Oklahomans, AATB Jeanne C. Mowe Distinguished Service Award, AOPO/Sallop “Excellence in Leadership” Award, AOPO President’s Award, and the 2020 Top Midsize Business Leader by The Daily Oklahoman Best Places to Work. He has authored or co-authored more than 50 peer-reviewed journal articles and has presented more than 100 scientific abstracts and invited lectures around the world.

“I am honored to join the MTF Biologics Board and to represent the nation’s recovery programs in this capacity,” said Orlowski. “I have had the honor of working with MTF Biologics as a recovery partner since 1995 and am excited to bring that perspective to the organization’s Board. As the world’s leader in its field, MTF Biologics has a well-deserved reputation for excellence, and I look forward to contributing to that legacy.”

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. They provide unmatched service, resources, and expertise to donors and their loved ones who give the gift of donation, people who depend on tissue and organ transplants, healthcare providers, and clinicians and scientists.

The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), a Division of MTF Biologics, honors donors of non-transplantable organs by providing their gifts to the medical research community to combat and cure diseases. Statline, also a Division of MTF Biologics, provides specialized communications and technology expertise to organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations, as well as the hospitals and patients that they serve. MTF Biologics’ sister organization, Deutsches Institute for Zell-und Gewebeersatz – DIZG (The German Institute for Cell and Tissue Transplantation) expands its reach to patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

About LifeShare of Oklahoma

LifeShare Network, Inc. serves as the parent company for LifeShare Transplant Donor Services of Oklahoma, Inc., the only federally authorized Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) for the state of Oklahoma, LifeShare Tissue Services, Inc., and LifeShare Innovations, LLC. The LifeShare Network and its subsidiaries exist with community support from the LifeShare Foundation, Inc. The LifeShare Network, Inc. serves as the administrative resource to its subsidiaries allowing them to focus on their primary functions of procuring more organs and tissue resulting in more lives saved.

Contacts

Aleksa Loch, [email protected]