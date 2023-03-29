Natixis Investment Managers Funds Earn 2023 US Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

WCM, AlphaSimplex, Loomis Sayles, and Harris Associates honored

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Natixis Investment Managers today announced that funds managed by several of its affiliate investment management firms earned 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for the US. Funds managed by WCM Investment Management; AlphaSimplex Group; Loomis, Sayles & Company; and Harris Associates were recognized for achieving consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers for the period ending November 30, 2022. Refinitiv announced award and certificate recipients on March 23, 2023, including the following from the Natixis Investment Managers mutual fund family:

WCM Focused International Growth, Institutional Class [WCMIX] – Ranked best International Large-Cap Growth Fund for the five-year period (65 eligible US funds, 296 share classes) and the 10-year period (54 eligible US funds, 208 share classes).

– Ranked best International Large-Cap Growth Fund for the five-year period (65 eligible US funds, 296 share classes) and the 10-year period (54 eligible US funds, 208 share classes). AlphaSimplex Managed Futures Strategy, N Class [AMFNX] – Ranked best Alternative Managed Futures Fund for the three-year period (22 eligible US funds, 71 share classes).

– Ranked best Alternative Managed Futures Fund for the three-year period (22 eligible US funds, 71 share classes). AlphaSimplex Managed Futures Strategy, Y Class [ASFYX] – Ranked best Alternative Managed Futures Funds for the 10-year period (10 eligible US funds, 29 share classes).

– Ranked best Alternative Managed Futures Funds for the 10-year period (10 eligible US funds, 29 share classes). Loomis Sayles Investment Grade Bond, N Class [LGBNX] – Ranked best Corporate Debt Fund BBB-Rated for the three-year period (58 eligible US funds, 205 share classes).

– Ranked best Corporate Debt Fund BBB-Rated for the three-year period (58 eligible US funds, 205 share classes). Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government and Agency, N Class [LGANX] – Ranked best Short-Intermediate U.S. Government Fund for the five-year period (10 eligible US funds, 24 share classes).

– Ranked best Short-Intermediate U.S. Government Fund for the five-year period (10 eligible US funds, 24 share classes). Oakmark International Small Cap, Institutional Class [OANEX] – Ranked best International Small/Mid-Cap Core Fund for the five-year period (11 eligible US funds, 26 share classes).

“We commend our affiliate portfolio managers for earning Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards,” said David Giunta, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers in the US. “The well-deserved distinctions underscore the breadth of expertise across the Natixis IM complex and supports our belief that high-conviction active management strategies present opportunities to outperform over time.”

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

The Lipper Fund Awards Methodology:

The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The influential and prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on Refinitiv Lipper’s proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world’s largest asset managers1 with more than $1 trillion assets under management2 (€1 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and products dedicated to advancing sustainable finance. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

Before investing, consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Visit im.natixis.com or call 800-225-5478 for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. Investment risk exists with equity, fixed income, and alternative investments. There is no assurance that any investment will meet its performance objectives or that losses will be avoided.

Natixis Distribution, LLC is a marketing agent for the Oakmark Funds, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers.​ Member FINRA l SIPC

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2022 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 18th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2021.

2 Assets under management (“AUM”) of current affiliated entities measured as of December 31, 2022 are $1,151.3 billion (€1,078.8 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

5557589.1.1

Contacts

Press:



Natixis Investment Managers



Crystal Sullivan



Tel: 617-372-4683



[email protected]