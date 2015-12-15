New 23andMe Surveys Find Most People and Doctors Agree that Genetic Testing Offers Promise for More Personalized Healthcare

92 percent of doctors in the U.S. say genetics is an important part of a patient’s complete health picture

66 percent of doctors say genetic testing could help lead to better outcomes for their patients

75 percent of people in the US said they’d be more likely to follow their doctor’s advice if they knew their genetic profile was used to personalize their care

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A large percentage of people and doctors in the US say that using genetic testing could make healthcare more personalized and effective, according to new surveys by 23andMe.

The data comes from two national surveys on attitudes from both primary care physicians and the general population about the role genetic testing might play in making healthcare more personalized.

“I am excited about a future where genetic information becomes the foundation of personalized health,” said Anne Wojcicki, 23andMe CEO and Co-Founder. “Since starting the company, 23andMe has been focused on helping our customers — and the world — benefit from genetics based prevention and treatment.”

While the surveys found opportunities, they also noted issues with the current state of healthcare.

For instance, more than half of people surveyed (55 percent) said they don’t feel healthy today and 63 percent said they don’t feel in control of their health. And while most people surveyed (62 percent) said they wanted advice from their doctors that was tailored to them personally, few, only about 36 percent, said that’s what they were getting.

For doctors, testing offers a potential way to connect with their patients.

The survey of doctors — the third in a series of research surveys gauging doctors’ attitudes about genetic testing conducted by Medscape since 2018 — showed a marked change among physicians. While genetics — along with lifestyle, family health history and environmental factors — has always played a role in health outcomes, the survey showed a significant shift in awareness of the importance of genetics in health. In 2018 only about three in ten doctors said they regularly saw patient cases involving genetics. In this latest survey, more than half, 51 percent, of primary care physicians surveyed said they encountered one or more clinical cases a week where genetics plays a role. This most recent survey done in late 2022 also found that 34 percent of doctors said they had personally taken a direct-to-consumer genetic health test.

In addition, 62 percent of doctors today say that genetic testing can help them provide more personalized care. And 92 percent of doctors say genetics is an important part of a patient’s health profile.

Most people agreed, with three-quarters of those surveyed (75 percent) saying they’d be more likely to adhere to doctor’s advice if they knew their genetic information was used to personalize their care.

“Today, millions of people have used direct-to-consumer genetic testing to learn about their health,” said Noura Abul-Husn, Vice President of Genomic Health at 23andMe. “That presents an opportunity for primary care physicians to engage with patients in their personal health risks, and work with them to potentially prevent disease, tailor management, and improve overall health outcomes.”

To learn more about 23andMe’s new survey data, please visit: https://www.23andme.com/dna-and-personalized-healthcare/ .

Methodology

Medscape Survey

The Medscape survey was completed by 1,000 U.S. primary care physicians on the Medscape platform between October 5th to 26th 2022. Ninety percent of respondents practice Family or Internal medicine and respondents have practiced an average of 19 years. Respondents were invited to respond to the online survey. The margin of error at a 95% confidence level is +/- 3.0%. The survey is a follow-up to a 2018 survey and a 2020 survey on the same topic and on the same platform.

Consumer Health Survey

An online survey, conducted by the global insights firm Material, took place in October 2022 on 1,501 Americans aged 18 or older. The margin of error at a 95% confidence level is +/- 3.0%. Material is a leading global insights firm serving as a partner to more than 100 of the Fortune 500 and thousands of smaller companies and organizations. For more information about Material please visit materialplus.io .

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and therapeutics company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit 23andme.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including statements regarding 23andMe’s strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “believes,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “likely,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” “will,” “schedule,” and “would” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and as revised and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The statements made herein are made as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, 23andMe undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, developments, or otherwise.