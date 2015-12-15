Chiro’s By Jigyasa, an online retailer of authentic Indian fashion and formalwear, is now offering customized designs for their bridal lehengas.

Katy, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – March 1, 2023) – Following the announcement, Chiro’s By Jigyasa offers its customers the opportunity to personalize or customize their bridal lehenga. Chiro’s By Jigyasa, which has developed a reputation for beautiful artisan-made Indian wear, now gives brides-to-be the opportunity to create their own wedding lehenga, by helping them to personalize the color, fabric, embroidery style, and more.

More information is available at https://chirosbyjigyasa.com/collections/wedding-lehengas

New Customized Lehenga Designs in Houston Launched by Chiro’s By Jigyasa

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/156686_00fb653454d0aa23_001full.jpg

Chiro’s By Jigyasa’s new custom design services coincide with the ongoing trend in American weddings towards both personalized and non-traditional styles and elements.

Chiro’s By Jigyasa understands that for many young Indian couples, it can be challenging to balance traditional Indian wedding culture with millennial American wedding trends and find a style that still feels like them. As such, they have both traditional and modern style lehengas that brides-to-be can now further adapt to suit the style and feel of their special day.

With their customized designs, Chiro’s By Jigyasa shoppers can take one of their ready-to-wear pieces and adapt it or can conceive of something totally new in conjunction with the brand’s style consultants and seamstresses.

In addition to its customization service, Chiro’s By Jigyasa also offers handmade, ready-to-wear lehengas for future brides, including the Sequin Work Lehenga with Contrast Choli in Yellow. This piece has been handmade from soft, diaphanous georgette and is embellished with a bold diamond shape sequin design, with contrasting soft buttery yellow and deep forest green fabrics. The same lehenga is also available in pastel pink and pale sea green.

Another bridal lehenga from their ready-to-wear collection is the Sequin Work Georgette Lehenga in Blue. This lehenga has a fully sequined skirt and dupatta with cascading mirror-style sequin embroidery and a contrasting rich navy blue blouse.

Chiro’s By Jigyasa says, “Our wedding lehengas are designed to make you look and feel like a queen, with a touch of royal elegance. We now offer custom designs so that you can be sure that you’re getting the perfect fit and style. With our unique styles, high-quality fabrics, and attention to detail, we are sure that you will love our bridal lehengas.”

More details can be found at https://chirosbyjigyasa.com/collections/wedding-lehengas

Contact Info:

Name: Jigyasa Anand

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Chiro’s By Jigyasa

Address: 19822 Almond Park Drive, Katy, TX 77450, United States

Website: https://chirosbyjigyasa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156686