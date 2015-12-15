Nicox Announces Presentations of Additional NCX 470 Data at the Upcoming World Glaucoma Congress

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced presentations of additional NCX 470 data at the 10th World Glaucoma Congress (WGC) which will be held from June 28 to July 1st, 2023 in Rome, Italy.

Details of the presentations :

Poster Title: Effects of NCX 470, a Nitric Oxide (NO)-Donating Bimatoprost, in in vitro 3D-Human Trabecular Meshwork (TM) / Schlemm’s Canal (SC) Co-Culture Tissue Model

Type: Poster Walk Presentation

Presenter: Corinna Galli, PhD, Nicox Research Institute, Italy

Poster Title: NCX 470, a Nitric Oxide Donating Bimatoprost versus Latanoprost has Greater Proportion of Subjects Achieving ≥10 mmHg IOP Decrease in Phase 3 Trial

Type: Poster presentation

Presenter: Robert Fechtner, MD, Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY, U.S.

Poster Title: NCX 470, a Nitric Oxide Donating Bimatoprost Compared with Latanoprost – Adaptive Design Period Results from the Phase 3 Mont Blanc Clinical Trial

Type: Poster Walk Presentation

Presenter: Steven Mansberger, MD, Vice-Chair, Director of Glaucoma Services and Ophthalmic Clinical Trials for the Devers Eye Institute in Portland, OR, U.S.

NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The first Phase 3 trial Mont Blanc, a randomized, double-masked, multi-center, parallel group trial conducted in the U.S., comparing NCX 470 (0.1%) to latanoprost (0.005%) was completed in October 2022. The second Phase 3 trial, Denali, similarly designed to the Mont Blanc trial, and which includes a long-term safety extension, is ongoing.