Nicox: Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of February 28, 2023 – Approval of all Resolutions

March 1st, 2023 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that all the resolutions submitted to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of the Company held yesterday, have been voted.

The shareholders have approved the transfer of the listing of securities issued by the Company from compartment C of the Euronext Paris regulated market to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading system and granted the Board of Directors all powers necessary to carry out this transfer.

The transfer to Euronext Growth Paris is subject to the approval of the Euronext Paris market operator and must become effective within 12 months, as per the shareholder authorization.