Nicox to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced a number of presentations at key ophthalmology conferences including the American Glaucoma Society (AGS) Annual Meeting 2023 and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting 2023.

Details of the presentations (all U.S. local times )

AGS 2023 Annual Meeting – March 2-5, 2023, Austin, TX, U.S.

Poster Title: NCX 470, a Nitric Oxide Donating Bimatoprost, Demonstrates Non-inferiority to Latanoprost in Phase 3 Mont Blanc Clinical Trial

Type: Top Poster Presentation Session

Date: March 3, 2023 from 7:30 am to 8:30 am.

Presenter: Dr. Robert Fechtner, Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY

ARVO 2023 Annual Meeting – April 23-27, 2023, New Orleans, LA, U.S.

Poster Title: NCX 1728, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating phosphodiesterase type-5 inhibitor, but not its des-nitro derivative (NCX 1880), enhances ocular perfusion and improves photoreceptor function in rabbits with endothelin-1 (ET-1)-induced ischemia/reperfusion injury of optic nerve head and retina

Type: Paper presentation

Session Title: Retina/RPE: New drugs, delivery and mechanisms of action 2

Date: April 25, 2023 from 11:45 am to 1:30 pm

Presenter: Corinna Galli, PhD, Nicox Research Institute

Poster Title: NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost, preserves rabbit eyes from biochemical and functional changes associated with endothelin-1 (ET-1)-induced ischemia/reperfusion injury of optic nerve head and retina

Type: Poster presentation

Session Title: Neuroprotective Therapies

Date: April 25, 2023 from 8:45 am to 10:45 am

Presenter: Francesco Impagnatiello, PhD, Nicox Research Institute

NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The first randomized, double-masked, multi-center, parallel group trial conducted in the United States (Mont Blanc) comparing NCX 470 (0.1%) to latanoprost (0.005%) was completed in October 2022. The second Phase 3 trial Denali, similarly designed to Mont Blanc, and which includes a long-term safety extension, is ongoing.

NCX 1728 is an NO-donating phosphodiasterase type-5 (PDE5) inhibitor under preclinical evaluation for development in retinal conditions.