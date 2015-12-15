Ninth Wave Welcomes Tom Fast to Leadership Team

Company adds CFO/Head of Corporate Development to support accelerating growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ninth Wave, a leading SaaS platform for financial data connectivity, announced today that Tom Fast has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development.

Ninth Wave has long been recognized as a leader in defining Open Finance, bi-directional financial data connectivity features, and the accompanying security protocols. The addition of this significant role to Ninth Wave’s leadership team is key to the company’s continued growth strategy.

George Anderson, CEO & Founder of Ninth Wave, welcomed Tom to the team: “I am thrilled to welcome Tom Fast to Ninth Wave – his experience in financial services technology and as CFO of Finicity brings a specialized background and very rare skillset for leading Open Finance strategy and finance functions. At Finicity, Tom managed fundraising and spearheaded the ultimate exit to Mastercard for nearly $1 Billion.”

Tom Fast on his new role: “Ninth Wave is a company I have tracked closely since its founding and I believe what the team has built represents the future of decentralized Open Finance. The entire Financial Services industry is aware of the potential but is equally aware that the current evolution of Open Finance connectivity falls short and is fundamentally broken. The Ninth Wave platform elegantly fixes the issues with legacy data access and should be adopted by every innovative financial institution, all of which need clean, secure, real-time data connectivity.”

The addition of Tom Fast to the executive leadership team signifies Ninth Wave’s plans to raise additional capital to continue its rapid growth trajectory. The company is seeing growing momentum with the addition of key executives over the last year and launch of a number of features to the now mature and hardened enterprise platform.

Leading financial institution customers, which include 7 of the top 10 U.S. banks and 8 of the top 10 wealth managers, point to the mission-critical nature of Ninth Wave’s solution to its marquee banking clients. The Open Finance market is estimated to be a $19B market opportunity in the United States and Europe; Ninth Wave is well positioned to expand its market share due largely to the breadth of domain expertise within the team and the depth of the firm’s technology.

Based in New York City, Ninth Wave is a SaaS permission-based platform that delivers secure data connectivity to financial institutions, offering configurable controls, visibility, and insights into all connections between aggregators, third-party apps, and internal applications. Ninth Wave empowers financial institutions and their customers with access and oversight to their connected apps through a single point of direct integration, providing unparalleled connectivity and universal compatibility, and enabling secure data exchange in a holistic and scalable open finance ecosystem. To learn more, visit ninth-wave.com.

