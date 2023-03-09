Nomad Internet Launches Nomad Cube: The Ultimate Solution for Indoor Connectivity in the C Band Spectrum

Bulverde, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – March 9, 2023) – Nomad Internet, the nation’s leading provider of rural and traveling high-speed internet, has just introduced a wireless modem called the Nomad Cube for rural nomads. Designed for customers who have a limited budget but still want reliable internet connectivity, the Nomad Cube is an indoor modem with Unlimited Data.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/157709_22d288e544cee9ae_001.jpg

Nomad Cube

The Nomad Cube offers download speeds of up to 100mbps, making it ideal for streaming video, browsing the web, or working from home. With Nomad Cube, users are guaranteed a smooth online experience without lag or buffering.

The CEO of Nomad Internet, Jaden, explained why Nomad Cube was developed: “The Company wanted a product that offered unlimited data at a price anyone could afford. Nomad Internet believes that everyone should have access to reliable high-speed internet, no matter what their budget is.”

In spite of the fact that Nomad Cube is portable and easy to set up, it is an ideal solution for small apartments, dorm rooms, or home offices.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/157709_22d288e544cee9ae_002.jpg

Nomad Cube

About

Nomad Internet’s mission is to provide high-speed wireless Internet to rural communities nationwide. Instead of using traditional Internet wires, the company sends wireless Internet access directly to homes, businesses, and even on the road. Nomad Internet has recently launched a new product called Nomad Cube that makes it possible to connect everyone to quality internet.

For more information on Nomad Cube and to view the product, please visit Nomad Internet’s website at https://nomadinternet.com/pages/cube.

Media contacts:

Name: Jessica Garza – COO
Address: 30665 US-281, Bulverde, TX 78163
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://nomadinternet.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157709

Related Stories

February 2023’s Most Wanted Malware: Remcos Trojan Linked to Cyberespionage Operations Against Ukrainian Government

Attensi’s Modern Game-Based Training Helps Bosch-Siemens Drum Up 26% More Appliances Sales

Mitsubishi Power Achieves #1 Global Gas Turbine Market Share in 2022 According to McCoy Power Report

Provenir Appoints Vincent Camara as Regional Leader in France

Technip Energies, Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Zachry Group Selected for Calpine’s Carbon Capture Unit Project in Texas

The Traub Law Firm Expands Its Professional Services in Wrongful Death Claims to Pflugerville and Round Rock TX

You may have missed

February 2023’s Most Wanted Malware: Remcos Trojan Linked to Cyberespionage Operations Against Ukrainian Government

Attensi’s Modern Game-Based Training Helps Bosch-Siemens Drum Up 26% More Appliances Sales

Nomad Internet Launches Nomad Cube: The Ultimate Solution for Indoor Connectivity in the C Band Spectrum

Mitsubishi Power Achieves #1 Global Gas Turbine Market Share in 2022 According to McCoy Power Report

Provenir Appoints Vincent Camara as Regional Leader in France

error: Content is protected !!