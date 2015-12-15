Novo Nordisk announces changes in Executive Management

Bagsværd, Denmark, 7 March 2023 – Novo Nordisk today announced the following changes in Executive Management.

Monique Carter, executive vice president (EVP), Global People & Organisation, has decided to leave Novo Nordisk to pursue an external opportunity, allowing her to be closer to her family in the UK. Monique Carter joined Novo Nordisk in 2018 as senior vice president (SVP) for People & Organisation, and in 2019 she was promoted to EVP, Global People & Organisation.

Tania Sabroe is promoted to EVP, Global People & Organisation, and will join Executive Management with immediate effect, succeeding Monique Carter. Tania Sabroe joined Novo Nordisk in August 2007 and comes from a position as SVP in Global People & Organisation. Previous to that she has held various positions of increasing importance and complexity in the field of people and organisation, sustainability and communication. Tania is a Danish national currently based in Switzerland where she worked in International Operations from 2013 to 2021.

Dave Moore is promoted to EVP, Corporate Development and will join Executive Management. Dave Moore joined Novo Nordisk in September 2022 as SVP for Corporate Development with the responsibility for strategy and business development. Before joining Novo Nordisk, Dave Moore held various leadership roles in the pharmaceutical industry in the US, working in international large pharma companies, biotech companies and private equity. From 2017 to 2019, Dave Moore was SVP for commercial operations in Novo Nordisk in the US. Dave is a US national and is based in the US.

With these changes, Executive Management will have the following members as of 7 March 2023:

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO

Maziar Mike Doustdar, EVP, International Operations*

Ludovic Helfgott, EVP, Rare disease*

Karsten Munk Knudsen, EVP, chief financial officer

Doug Langa, EVP, North America Operations*

Martin Holst Lange, EVP, Development

Dave Moore, EVP, Corporate Development*

Tania Sabroe, EVP, People & Organisation*

Marcus Schindler, EVP, chief scientific officer, Research & Early Development

Camilla Sylvest, EVP, Commercial Strategy and Corporate Affairs

Henrik Wulff, EVP, Product Supply, Quality & IT

* Not registered as an executive with the Danish Business Authority.

