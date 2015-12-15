NPF Investment Advisors Promotes Tyler Bosgraaf to Partner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NPF Investment Advisors, one of the longest standing privately owned investment management firms in Grand Rapids, Michigan is pleased to announce that Tyler Bosgraaf, CFA, CFP® was promoted to Partner on January 1, 2023.

The promotion reinforces NPF’s belief in elevating top talent, creating an exceptional experience for clients, and remaining a privately owned investment management firm – as it has been since 1933. The firm is also moving to another floor in the Trust Building to signify its commitment to the Grand Rapids community and accommodate ongoing growth.

“Tyler embodies everything that we stand for as a culture – and we are proud to welcome him to NPF’s Partnership Team,” said Kurt Arvidson, CFA®, MBA, Partner & Chief Investment Officer. “His insights, ideas, and experience have already made a big difference in the lives of clients – and we look forward to the even greater impact he can now have as a Partner.”

Tyler joined NPF in 2014 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. He started at NPF as a research analyst with a focus on the fundamental equity research that distinguishes the firm’s approach to investing. He then served as Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor – working directly with clients. Prior to NPF, Tyler worked as an analyst at both Blackford Capital and Mercantile Bank.

“NPF is a special culture with a 90-year history, highly experienced and credentialed team, and incredible circle of clients,” said Chad Dutcher, CFA®, CPWA®, Partner & Investment Advisor. “Tyler has been a key part of our success for nearly a decade and we’re proud to now work together as partners to shape a prosperous future for clients and the firm.”

Tyler was born and raised in West Michigan, where he now lives with his wife Aubrey and their daughters, Emma and Vivienne. He earned his BA in Business (Honors) and Economics from Calvin University. He also plays an active role in the community, including his service as a member of the finance committee for Ele’s Place, an organization that focuses on children who are grieving from the loss of a loved one.

“NPF has been a perfect fit for me – and I look forward to the additional responsibilities that come with the partnership,” said Tyler Bosgraaf. “I get to be a voice for the future of the firm, helping build consistency and stability for our clients over the long term.”

You can learn more about Tyler by visiting npfinvest.com/team/tyler-bosgraaf.

About NPF:

Founded in 1933, NPF is one of the longest standing privately owned investment firms in Grand Rapids, Michigan that partners with individuals, families, businesses and endowments to grow and preserve their wealth through tailored planning, active investing and complete coordination across financial life.

