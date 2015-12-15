NuStar to Participate in the Seventh Annual Mizuho Energy Summit

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that members of management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the Seventh Annual Mizuho Energy Summit on Monday, March 13, 2023 and Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website by 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Monday, March 13, 2023.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

Contacts

Investors, Pam Schmidt, Vice President, Investor Relations

Investor Relations: 210-918-INVR (4687)

or

Media, Mary Rose Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer,

Corporate Communications: 210-918-2314

