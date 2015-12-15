Nymox Officially Granted Extension to Regain Listing Requirements

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) (the “Company”) has officially been granted by NASDAQ an additional period until July 3, 2023 to regain compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements, the Company reported today.

Nymox has recently submitted its Market Approval Application (MAA) for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, prostate enlargement (BPH), in middle aged and elderly men, one of the most common disorders in the world. Better treatments for BPH are an unmet medical need and Nymox’s NYMOZARFEX (TM) is a first-in-class treatment with long-term benefits and none of the annoying side effects of conventional pills and surgery. The MAA was accepted for review by the authorities in Denmark and is currently being reviewed.

Nymox expects to announce further submissions in the near future and will report on news at the appropriate times.

About NYMOZARFEX (TM) (Fexapotide)

NYMOZARFEX (TM) is given in an in-office procedure that is administered in a few minutes without need of anesthesia or analgesia. The drug has been tested in clinical trials involving overall more than 1750 BPH patients with over 1600 injections administered including over 1200 Fexapotide administrations. Fexapotide has led to significant long-term improvements and has shown an excellent safety profile without the side effects normally associated with existing BPH treatments.

For more information please contact [email protected] or 800-936-9669 .

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox’s regulatory filings, Nymox’s substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox’s commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox’s current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and its Quarterly Reports.