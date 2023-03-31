Ocugen Chief Scientific Officer to Present at 2023 World Vaccine Congress

MALVERN, Pa., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Arun Upadhyay, PhD, will present at the World Vaccine Congress being held April 3 – 6 in Washington D.C.

“Current COVID-19 vaccines are limited by a lack of durability and inability to stop infection and transmission,” said Dr. Upadhyay. “Inhaled vaccines have the potential to generate rapid mucosal immunity in respiratory pathways, limiting infection and transmission. I look forward to discussing Ocugen’s inhaled vaccine technology—to address COVID-19 and flu—during the World Vaccine Congress.”

Ocugen is currently developing a novel mucosal vaccine platform that includes OCU500, a bivalent COVID-19 inhaled vaccine; OCU510, a seasonal quadrivalent flu inhaled vaccine; and OCU520, a combination quadrivalent seasonal flu and bivalent COVID-19 inhaled vaccine. The OCU500 series grants Ocugen a distinct product candidate profile status that could significantly impact major global health obstacles and maximize the Company’s opportunity to serve broader patient markets. For the 2022 to 2023 flu season, in the United States alone, more than 50% of the population above six months of age received a seasonal flu shot, representing a market size of more than 170 million doses.

Details on Dr. Upadhyay’s participation are as follows:

Presentation Title: “A next generation inhalation-based mucosal vaccine for COVID-19 and Flu: Potential approach to reduce infection and transmission”

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 5:40 p.m. ET

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C. – Level 2, Room 203AB

Roundtable Discussion Title: “Going beyond existing limitations – Why mucosal vaccines are essential for respiratory diseases”

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 11:40 – 12:20 p.m. ET (rotation 1); 12:30 – 1:10 p.m. ET (rotation 2)

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C. – Room 203B

