Oculis to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of its Successful Listing

ZUG, Switzerland, and BOSTON, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, announces that it will ring the Nasdaq opening bell today to celebrate its public listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market earlier this month.

Oculis is advancing multiple late clinical-stage product candidates in key areas of medical need. Its highly differentiated pipeline comprises candidates in development including: OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); OCS-02, a topical eye drop biologic candidate for dry eye disease (DED); and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophtha disorders such as glaucoma.

To advance its mission and deliver upcoming near-term clinical milestones, Oculis is privileged to have the support of leading institutional healthcare investors including funds managed by LSP, Earlybird, Novartis Venture Fund, Tekla Capital Management LLC, Pivotal Life Sciences, and VI Partners, among others.

Riad Sherif MD, Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, will be joined by other members of Oculis’ executive team, Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Board members and guests, at the ceremony, which will begin at approximately 9.15am EDT and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony and on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York. The Nasdaq opening bell ringing will take place at 9:30am EDT, signifying the start of the day’s trading session.

Riad Sherif MD, CEO of Oculis, commented: “We are ringing the opening bell today in celebration of Oculis’ public listing, which would not have been possible without the great support of our investors, our partners and the dedication of our employees. Listing on Nasdaq is a major corporate milestone, providing Oculis a robust financial position that enables the advancement of several clinical programs addressing medical needs in ophthalmology, including retina, dry eye, and neuro-ophtha diseases such as acute optic neuritis and glaucoma. We have recently achieved last-patient-last-visit in Stage 1 Phase 3 DIAMOND study of OCS-01 eye drop in diabetic macular edema, and results from this Stage 1 are expected shortly. We also recently completed enrollment in OCS-01 Phase 3 OPTIMIZE study for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery, and results from this trial are expected later this year.”

Anthony Rosenberg, Chairman of Oculis’ Board of Directors, commented: “I would like to congratulate the entire team on the successful completion of the business combination and Oculis’ entry on the Nasdaq Stock Market. I would also like to welcome my new colleagues who have joined the Company’s Board of Directors, and to thank my former Board colleagues for all their great work and accomplishments to date. I look forward to working with the new Board and the wider Oculis team on bringing innovative ophthalmic therapies for patients and generating value for shareholders.”

-ENDS-

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS) purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis' highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development. It includes OCS-01, a topical eye drop retinal candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); OCS-02, a topical eye drop biologic candidate for dry eye disease (DED); and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophtha disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

