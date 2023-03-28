Medical technology company grows leadership team with promotion of Christian Loversky

OMNIMED Introduces New National Director of Technology OMNIMED™, the medical technology company and innovator that improves patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs with SmartOR™, a customized network of modular, data-driven technologies that sense, observe and understand the complex activities of hospital operating rooms and surgical suites, today announced the addition of Christian Loversky to its management team. Loversky joins the company as national director of technology.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OMNIMED™, the medical technology company and innovator that improves patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs with SmartOR™, a customized network of modular, data-driven technologies that sense, observe and understand the complex activities of hospital operating rooms and surgical suites, today announced the addition of Christian Loversky to its management team. Loversky joins the company as national director of technology.

“Christian brings extensive software product management experience to OMNIMED, with a significant depth of understanding of the building, implementation and management of the intricacies of software development,” said Nick Moran, co-Founder and CEO of OMNIMED. “We especially value his technical expertise, quick thinking and strategic planning abilities when resolving any challenges that arise.”

For more than five years, Loversky’s experience at Axis Research & Technologies has helped him nurture his medical education and understanding of the unique challenges surgeons face every day. Developing products for use in Axis’ renowned bioskills labs across the U.S. has given him a strong foundation in the healthcare industry, particularly his ability to address the blind spots that exist in surgical suites. This knowledge has directly led to his promotion at OMNIMED.

In his new role, Loversky will oversee and maintain OMNIMED’s national software product management division. “I am excited to participate in the development of a product that is going to change the way healthcare operates, offering improved patient outcomes, increased efficiencies, and cost savings,” said Loversky. “The OMNIMED team works hard to ensure that the pain points of the medical industry are addressed, and that machine learning and AI can be used to improve surgical results and optimize workflows throughout entire hospital systems.”

OMNIMED’s SmartOR™ is a platform solution made up of an array of sensors, processors and proprietary, cloud-based software that automates the capture and analysis of data in the OR, or surgical suite. The system collects data from every operation, procedure and object, providing teams with complete transparency into every movement, sound and action. Armed with this knowledge, teams can extrapolate insights and visual data models that drive change and improvements, resulting in improved patient outcomes, improved cost management and reduced risk. OMNIMED was launched in October 2022 and has quickly captured national attention, as it is poised to revolutionize the surgical environment.

For more information about OMNIMED, please visit omnimed.ai.

About OMNIMED™

OMNIMED™ is an innovative medical technology company committed to saving lives by improving patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs, inefficiencies and risks. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company collaborates with prestigious organizations such as Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, BDO Center for Healthcare Excellence and Innovation and BDO Digital and Maya HTT, to solve complex industry challenges – like the management of modern surgical suites. To learn more about OMNIMED visit www.omnimed.ai or call 1-800-OMNIMED.

About OMNIMED SmartOR™

OMNIMED’S SmartOR is an intelligent customized network of modular, data-driven technologies that sense, observe and understand the complex activities of modern surgical suites. The platform uses a combination of sophisticated technologies to gain access to millions of data points and real-time information to inform decision making to improve efficiencies, accuracies and procedures critical for improving patient outcomes. To learn more about OMNIMED SmartOR visit www.omnimed.ai or call 1-800-OMNIMED.

MEDIA CONTACT: Vivian Slater, 714-573-0899 x235

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/000f94a1-6cc6-4fea-9b91-d864949e75ce