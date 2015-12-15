Ondas’ Airobotics and Dubai Police Will Cooperate to Implement Drone-in-a Box Infrastructure and Aerial Defensive Solutions Against Potential Aerial Threats

MOU signed during the World Police Summit

Dubai Police expressed interest in purchasing units of Airobotics’ Counter-Drone Solution Iron Drone, to continue developing the Optimus Drone-in-a-Box Infrastructure, and to mutually implement advanced AI technology to enhance the performance of the drone solutions making them the leading systems in the industry in order to best serve the operational goals of the Dubai Police

WALTHAM, Mass. & DUBAI, UAE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) (“Ondas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Airobotics, Ltd. (“Airobotics”) and Dubai Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate for the purpose of providing aerial defensive solutions against potential aerial threats, and to cooperate in the implementation of Airobotics’ Optimus System. Through the MOU, Airobotics and Dubai Police will work towards developing joint activities in the fields of common interest making the Optimus System match the operational goals of Dubai Police and implementing AI technologies to enhance the performance of the Optimus and Iron-Drone systems. Dubai Police also declared its intention to purchase a certain number of Airobotics’ counter-drone solutions, Iron-Drone.





“We’re proud to cooperate with Dubai Police,” said Meir Kliner, Airobotics CEO at the World Police Summit hosted by Dubai Police in Dubai. “Through our relationship over the last two years, Dubai Police and Airobotics have created the world’s first Drone Infrastructure for Public Safety, where autonomous drones operate 24/7 in complex populated urban environments. We will keep working to expand the infrastructure together, whilst providing Dubai Police with our new cutting-edge counter-drone solution.”

Major General Mohammed Nasser AlRazzooqi Director of General Department of Operations said: “We are happy to expand our relationship with Airobotics to utilize the Optimus Drone-in-a-Box and Iron Drone solutions and to tailor their drone solutions to the operational goals of Dubai Police, making them the leading systems in the Public Safety industry.”

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (“Ondas”) is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. (“Ondas Networks”) and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. (“American Robotics” or “AR”) and Airobotics LTD (“Airobotics”), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks’ standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today’s legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System™ and Scout System™ (the “Autonomous Drone Platforms”). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as “drone-in-a-box” turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

