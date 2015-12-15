OpenExchange and Aiera Partner to Advance the Video Hosted Experience

The integrated partnership marks Aiera’s first major step into the video events space, delivering live speech-to-text transcription and audio controls natively within the OpenExchange and OETV experience.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2023) – OpenExchange, the global leader in professionally managed virtual meetings and events, has announced an integrated partnership with Aiera, the leading investor event intelligence and speech technology workflow platform. OpenExchange’s existing webcasting and live-streaming solutions will now offer Aiera’s industry-leading live event transcription services natively within its video conferencing experience. The partnership will also explore the introduction of large language modeling for auto-summarization and Q&A tooling, which are new features offered across the Aiera platform.

“Traditionally, live transcription technology has lacked the speed and accuracy to be truly useful in meetings that are heavy in industry jargon or technical terminology,” said Herb Werth, Chief Product Officer of OpenExchange. “Aiera’s ultra high quality live transcription, which can be human-enhanced in near-real-time and synchronized with live video, creates an experience for the viewer that not only makes video content easier to consume, but also adds a level of efficiency in finding relevant content that hasn’t been possible until now.”

A few of the benefits to viewers and listeners:

Live Transcription: Follow along with truly live word-for-word event transcription via Aiera’s financially-trained ASR model with 97%+ accuracy – adding another layer of visibility and insight to OpenExchange’s video presentations.

Follow along with truly live word-for-word event transcription via Aiera’s financially-trained ASR model with 97%+ accuracy – adding another layer of visibility and insight to OpenExchange’s video presentations. Search: Seamlessly surface key mentions and jump across them while the event is happening live, or after it concludes – saving time by eliminating the need to comb through video replays or static PDF transcripts.

Seamlessly surface key mentions and jump across them while the event is happening live, or after it concludes – saving time by eliminating the need to comb through video replays or static PDF transcripts. Variety of Event Coverage: Aiera’s live transcription, search, and discovery tooling can be applied to various video event types hosted by OpenExchange, including public conference presentations and across all of OETV.

Aiera’s live transcription, search, and discovery tooling can be applied to various video event types hosted by OpenExchange, including public conference presentations and across all of OETV. Content Discoverability: For viewers looking to assess certain themes across OpenExchange’s variety of video content, adding Aiera’s textual layer of transcription and search makes key topics more easily discoverable. Auto-summarization and Q&A that leverages Aiera’s generative AI capabilities stands to be further enhancement.

For viewers looking to assess certain themes across OpenExchange’s variety of video content, adding Aiera’s textual layer of transcription and search makes key topics more easily discoverable. Auto-summarization and Q&A that leverages Aiera’s generative AI capabilities stands to be further enhancement. Human Editing: For the companies hosting events with OpenExchange, Aiera offers human editing services to deliver publishable-quality transcripts after the events conclude, which can be distributed at the company’s discretion or hosted on their IR website.

“Live event data and analysis is an evolving, critical part of the future of finance and corporate strategy,” said Bryan Healey, CTO of Aiera. “Instant access, searchability, and discoverability of real time information is quickly becoming central to how we make decisions. Integration with OpenExchange is a critical step within our video evolution, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

About OpenExchange:

OpenExchange securely enables virtual communications, using its video expertise, proprietary technology solutions, and premiere managed services. OpenExchange bridges the worlds of interactive videoconferencing, live streaming, and searchable on-demand video showcases. Based in Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, and anchored by its experience connecting C-Suite executives in the professional investment community for over 10 years, OpenExchange makes it seamless to connect, curate, disseminate, and discover vital information critical to driving investment and business decisions. For more information, please visit www.openexc.com.

About Aiera:

Aiera is the only live AI event monitoring & financial search platform covering all available Wall Street events, providing real time transcription, auto-summarization, Q&A, one-click audio streaming, DVR-style live audio controls, smart document search, dynamic alerts, and seamless team collaboration. Aiera covers 60,000 public investor events with a 95%+ live connection rate, spanning more than 13,000 global equities; all accessible via desktop, mobile app, API, and iFrame. To learn more, please visit aiera.com.

Media Contact:

James Setzer

Vice President of Marketing, Aiera

[email protected]

(646) 960-8207

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158330