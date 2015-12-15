STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

1 MARCH 2023 at 20.30 EET

Orion Corporation: Transfer of 149,798 own B shares on 1 March 2023

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2023 transferred altogether 149,798 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning period 2020–2022 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 23 March 2022.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 44.2606, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2023. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 6,630,149.36.

After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 782,973.

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plan in stock exchange release on 6 February 2019.

Orion Corporation







Liisa Hurme President and CEO









Olli Huotari SVP, Corporate Functions







Contact person:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054, mobile +358 50 966 3054

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

