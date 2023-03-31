Oxurion Publishes 2022 Annual Report

Regulated Information

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US March 31, 2023 07.00 PM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, published its annual report for the financial year 2022. The annual report for the year ending December 31, 2022 is available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, and can also be downloaded as a PDF.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
[email protected]

 

Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
[email protected]

US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
[email protected]

 

Attachments

