Paul Finnegan to Retire from CDW Board of Directors

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, is pleased to recognize the contributions of Paul J. Finnegan, who is retiring from the company’s board of directors. Finnegan’s retirement will take effect just prior to CDW’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

“We are grateful to Paul for his 12 years of exceptional service,” said Christine A. Leahy, chair, president and chief executive officer, CDW. “Paul’s seasoned and pragmatic counsel during multiple industry inflection points and challenging macro environments, as well as several strategic acquisitions, has been invaluable to our sustained success and extraordinary long-term value creation. Paul brought a deep appreciation and respect for the way our unique CDW culture fuels success for all of our stakeholders. Paul has left an indelible mark on our organization.”

“Serving on the CDW board of directors has been a privilege,” Finnegan said. “It’s rewarding to look back at how the company has evolved to meet the dynamic needs of customers over the past decade. And it’s equally as rewarding to look ahead to potential growth opportunities that CDW is well positioned to benefit from in the future. I’ll certainly be rooting for the company’s continued success in the years ahead.”

