PaxMedica, Inc. Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

-Phase 3 Results for HAT-301 Retrospective Trial Expected in Second Half 2023-

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Initiated Phase 3 Clinical Program to Advance PAX-101 Towards FDA Submission

Appointed Stefan Schwabe MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer

Appointed Specialty Pharma Industry Leader Charles J. Casamento to Board of Directors

Entered Into Committed Equity Investment Agreement for $20 Million with Lincoln Park Capital

Subsequent Events

Held 2-Day Meeting of Scientific Advisory Board with Key Opinion Leaders in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Secured $2.5 Million Growth Capital from Lind Partners

TARRYTOWN, NY, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – PaxMedica, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Howard Weisman, Chief Executive Officer of PaxMedica, commented, “The fourth quarter capped a strong year for PaxMedica. Most importantly, we initiated a pivotal Phase 3 HAT-301 trial in November that is a retrospective, controlled analysis of suramin for the treatment of the rare and fatal tropical disease, Stage 1 Trypanosoma Brucei Rhodesiense Human African Trypanosomiasis (Stage 1 TBR HAT). The final results are expected to be announced in the second half of 2023.

“To support our work, we signed a committed equity investment agreement for up to $20 million, also in November, and in February 2023, raised an additional $2.5 million in growth capital. During the year ahead we also expect to complete any remaining necessary pre-clinical, non-clinical and clinical studies to support our NDA submission for the HAT indication. All of this work is to advance us toward the achievement of our most important objective – the submission of an IND to the FDA for a PAX-101 (suramin) clinical trial for the treatment of ASD in the U.S. which we intend to submit in 2024,” concluded Mr. Weisman.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, ranging from neurodevelopmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”), to Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (“ME/CFS”), a debilitating physical and cognitive disorder believed to be viral in origin and now with rising incidence globally due to the long term effects of SARS-CoV-2 (“COVID-19”). One of PaxMedica’s primary points of focus is the development and testing of its lead program, PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of ASD and the advancement of the clinical understanding of using that agent against other disorders such as ME/CFS and Long COVID-19 Syndrome, a clinical diagnosis in individuals who have been previously infected with COVID-19.

