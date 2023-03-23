Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Entering into Letter of Intent

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 23, 2023) – Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) (the “Company“) announces that it has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI“) with FCS Solutions Ltd., Oil-Out Ltd. and Dirty Dirt Services Ltd. (the “Alliance“) dated March 23, 2023, pursuant to which the Company and the Alliance propose to enter into a collaboration agreement (the “Collaboration Agreement“) which will provide for access to certain intellectual properties, products or services relating to the production, use and distribution of biotechnology for the environmental benefit of resource extraction, project remediation and related industries (the “Proposed Transaction“).

As consideration for the Proposed Transaction, the Company will make a cash payment in the aggregate of $50,000 to the Alliance, payable over six months, beginning upon closing of the Proposed Transaction.

The completion of the Proposed Transaction contemplated by the LOI remains subject to the Company and the Alliance entering into a definitive agreement and the approval of all regulatory and other approvals.

The goal of the Collaboration Agreement is to foster the development and use of biological products and services for the environmental benefit of resource extraction and development industries.

Dirty Dirt Services Ltd. a company located in Fort St. John, British Columbia is focused on the implementation of biotechnology and on-site applications for remediation and reclamation of contaminated soils, and water by application of certain proprietary biological technology. The company has completed a number of reclamation projects mostly involving clean-up of hydrocarbon related contaminants. More recently the company has been working on clean-up of hazardous chemical contamination which may be a factor in certain mine-site reclamation projects.

OIL-OUT Ltd is headquartered in Edmonton Alberta. OIL-OUT produces a product specifically designed to use naturally occurring waste-degrading micro-organisms to eliminate a wide-range of organic wastes including hydrocarbons, oils and greases. The product can be employed indoors or outdoors, it contains no petroleum distillates or solvents, is non-corrosive and non-irritating and it works above or below ground.

FCS Solutions Ltd., the third company in the Alliance, produces and markets numerous products of interest to Pedro Resources. Primary is a product called Ure-Out. It is an effective cleaner for all organic waste. Microbes quickly digest and eliminate organic waste spills. This environmentally safe product uses naturally occurring microbes that can even remove black mould among many other contaminants. The product is currently being used by municipal, industrial, commercial. Pedro believes this is an excellent product for the mining industry.

“The world is becoming more and more environmentally conscious. These products and services use naturally occurring organisms that tackle and solve man-made problems. We see a rapidly expanding industrial interest in application of these new environmentally based products and services,” says Company CEO, Brian Stecyk.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange focused on mineral exploration and development.

