Phononic Launches the Active Cooling Solution (ACSTM) Platform to Meet e-grocery Fulfillment Demand

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—Phononic, a global leader in solid state cooling technology, today announced its Active Cooling Solutions platform, a full-service, sustainable solution to solve end-to-end cold chain fulfillment needs for the grocery industry. Building on the recent success, learnings, and proof points from more than 20 commercial installations, the ACS platform offers a complete cold chain fulfillment solution that allows retailers flexibility and scalability to meet the ever-changing needs of their business and the always-shifting behaviors of consumers. The ACS platform launch includes critical hardware, accessories, and data-driven services and support optimizing e-grocery fulfillment:

ACS Actively-Cooled Tote (ACT) 2000TM: the premiere fulfillment solution for precise and secure cooling and freezing with accessories including plug-in carts for optimized picking, staging and curbside pickup; vertically powered storage racks to minimize storage footprint; integration into robotics automation; IoT data connectivity features, and turn-key installation and support.

ACS Connected Services: provides real-time monitoring of temperature data, tote utilization and tote traceability, ensuring critical food safety and the highest food quality and maximum operational efficiency alongside complete cold chain documentation.

ACS Last Mile: the first all-electric tri-temperature delivery vehicle, realizing zero emissions and unprecedented sustainability for grocery retail. The most sustainable and cost-effective way to store chilled, frozen and general merchandise all in one vehicle.

: the first all-electric tri-temperature delivery vehicle, realizing zero emissions and unprecedented sustainability for grocery retail. The most sustainable and cost-effective way to store chilled, frozen and general merchandise all in one vehicle. ACS Cooling as a Service: is a flexible and turn-key business model for retailers, robotics, and last mile providers delivering cooling through a combination of hardware, software, and installation and support optimizing CAPEX and OPEX budget preferences.

“ECONO has experienced first-hand the benefits provided by Phononic’s cooling solution in support of our e-grocery fulfillment initiatives. Since adopting the actively-cooled tote, our stores have experienced up to 70% energy savings and 50% space savings – while improving both the employee and customer ordering and fulfillment experience,” said Juan Carlos Agosto, CEO of Store Management Systems at ECONO. “These powerful results reinforce the promise of Phononic’s ACS platform to provide further customization, flexibility and scalability, and IoT tracking needed for e-grocery fulfillment.”

“Today, there is a lack of an end-to-end cold-chain solution that is effective and provides flexibility, sustainability, and cost advantages. Phononic’s ACS platform addresses this gap – providing on-demand cooling and freezing on order through-put achieving unprecedented energy savings,” said Dana Krug, SVP at Phononic. “Our State of Online Grocery Shopping annual report showed that 67% of retailers are planning to spend between $500K – $1.5M on cold chain technology and/or fulfillment this year. The ACS Connected Services platform is proven through retail and automation partnerships as the best solution for more precise and secure cooling and freezing from storage to curbside pickup to last mile, with critical traceability for retailers’ cold chain fulfillment needs.”

Phononic will be showcasing the ACS platform on-site at ProMat in Chicago from March 20-23. Phononic will also be joining partners Kalypso/Rockwell Automation and stow Robotics in their booths to discuss more and showcase the ACS platform in action.

About Phononic:

As the global leader in solid state cooling technology, Phononic is driving the world to a more sustainable way to cool. Its transformational technology reduces greenhouse gas (GhG) emissions and supports climate goals, while meeting the demanding performance needs of the market. The company’s thermoelectric devices and integrated products are mission critical to how people work and communicate; how automobiles ‘see’; to the protection and effective delivery of life-saving vaccines and drugs; to cooling solutions supporting grocery cold chain fulfillment needs; and to innovative methods that cool living and workspaces. For more information on the company, visit: www.phononic.com.

