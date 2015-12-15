PMMC selects CAST Imaging to safely accelerate cloud migration

NEW YORK and PARIS, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to evolve and expand five business-critical applications for its core revenue cycle management (RCM) solution, PMMC has selected CAST Imaging to power its modernization efforts.

Given the complexity of providing RCM software and services to more than 500 healthcare organizations, PMMC’s solutions use multiple highly interdependent technologies that increase the complexity of the project.

As PMMC grows and their development requirements change, additional expertise is essential. PMMC sought out a partner that met their needs for domain expertise. With the help of PMMC’s development team and CAST Imaging’s actionable software intelligence capabilities, they now have a single source of truth showing the software’s interactions and dependencies, creating the most accurate and detailed view possible. Additionally, they now have a mechanism to better document and provide permanent ongoing access to portfolio domain knowledge, enabling safer code changes.

“CAST Imaging will be highly valuable to PMMC not only to jumpstart our current projects but also to accelerate the onboarding of new engineers,” said PMMC Sr. Director of Engineering Doug Criddle.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.

About PMMC

PMMC provides high-value revenue cycle software and services to improve the financial performance of healthcare organizations. PMMC enables revenue strategies for hospitals and health systems with the industry’s most integrated and accurate RCM platform – helping hospitals identify underpayments and denials, negotiate better payer contracts, optimize charges, and increase price transparency. Clients see, on average, a 10 to 1 return on investment. Visit pmmconline.com.

