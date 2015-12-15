Port Orange hormone replacement therapy experts Angelic Lift now accept Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) insurance for FDA-approved Semaglutide injections for diabetes and obesity management.

Port Orange, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – March 3, 2023) – Angelic Lift announced PPO coverage for semaglutide injection therapy, an FDA-approved treatment for weight management and type 2 diabetes. PPO coverage broadens access to this recently approved treatment for adults with obesity.

For more details, visit https://angelicliftwellness.com/medical-weight-loss

Port Orange Semaglutide Injections For Diabetes Now Covered By PPO Insurance

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/157079_63573d85f46d8870_001full.jpg

Clients at Angelic Lift can now receive Semaglutide therapy fully covered by PPO insurance. The injections offer a new approach to weight management with proven efficacy in clinical trials.

Angelic Lift offers semaglutide injections from Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, all covered by PPO insurance.

Semaglutide is administered subcutaneously and mimics the appetite-regulating action of the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). Ozempic and Mounjaro are targeted explicitly at clients who have type 2 diabetes. These medications lower blood sugar levels through insulin regulation, with over 70 percent of clients being able to keep their HBA1C below 7 percent.

In keeping with FDA and manufacturer advisories, the team at Angelic Lift creates a personalized treatment plan, adjusting a client’s Wegovy weekly dosage from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg over several weeks. Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Tinuade Olusegun recommends that clients maintain a low-calorie diet and increase their physical activity for optimal results.

With the latest announcement, Angelic Lift is making semaglutide obesity therapy more accessible to men and women in Volusia County and the State of Florida. In addition, the clinic offers bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (B-HRT), HRT for men and women, testosterone replacement therapy, pellet therapy, and HGH therapy.

“At Angelic Lift, we don’t believe that being overweight or obese is permanent,” said a spokesperson for Angelic Lift. “After some lab work and a consultation with our doctors, We will review your results and develop a customized plan. Semaglutide injections are the latest FDA-approved therapy that can help you achieve a healthy lifestyle.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://angelicliftwellness.com/medical-weight-loss

Contact Info:

Name: Tinuade Olusegun

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Verdure Exclusive PA dba Angelic Lift

Address: 4645 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 404, Port Orange, FL 32129, United States

Website: https://angelicliftwellness.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157079