PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Wins EdTech Awards 2023 “Cool Tool” Award

PowerSchool Unified Classroom® recognized as a winner in the learning management system (LMS) category

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today PowerSchool Unified Classroom® has been recognized as a winner in The EdTech Awards 2023 by EdTech Digest. The solution was named a “Cool Tool” winner for the learning management system (LMS) category.

“We’re honored to be recognized by The EdTech Awards for our Unified Classroom® solution, which unites the critical teaching and learning tools that educators and students need in one place,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at PowerSchool. “We understand the needs of educators today and are proud to provide innovative solutions that support every student.”

PowerSchool was also recognized as a finalist in the following Cool Tool award categories:

Administrative Solution for PowerSchool Unified Administration™

Career Planning Solution for Naviance by PowerSchool

Classroom Management Solution for Unified Classroom®

Curriculum and Instruction Solution for Unified Classroom®

District Data Solution for PowerSchool Unified Insights™

E-Learning, Blended, Flipped Solution or Remote Solution for Unified Classroom®

Enrollment & Admissions Solution for PowerSchool Enrollment

Higher Education Solution for PeopleAdmin’s Faculty Solutions

New Product or Service (releases in 2020 or later) for Unified Classroom® and PeopleAdmin’s Course Evaluations

Celebrating its 13th year, the US-based program is the world’s largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be. Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

“A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning,” said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. “To the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters of education technology, you are the way forward. Your future-focused mindset is welcomed, encouraged, and needed now more than ever—and we salute you!”

This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

About Edtech Digest and The Edtech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

