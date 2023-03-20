Pramata General Counsel Foster Sayers to Speak On Generative AI and Contract MVPs at Legalweek 2023

Sayers will share how generative AI is transforming the legal profession at this year’s Legalweek Conference and lead session with CrushContracts CEO Roma Khan to discuss how in-house counsel teams can become strategic partners within their organizations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pramata, the leading contract management solution provider, today announced it will be exhibiting at Legalweek 2023, March 20-23. In addition to showcasing Pramata’s radically simple approach to contract management, Pramata’s General Counsel and Chief Evangelist Foster Sayers will present during a workshop on the reshaping of the legal industry and how to thrive in the age of generative AI and ChatGPT. Sayers will also join CrushContracts CEO Roma Khan to present “Becoming a Contract MVP: Establishing a Focused Approach to Contract Management.” The session will offer actionable tactics in-house counsel teams can take to bring cost savings and revenue generation to the business.

In-house legal teams, stretched thin on headcount and resources, are searching for streamlined contract management solutions that are easy to deploy while providing maximum value. Because of its straightforward approach to contract management, Pramata is experiencing extraordinary revenue growth and customer adoption with a solution that gives legal teams their time back.

Reshaping the Legal Profession: Thriving in the Age of Generative AI and Chat GPT

Who: Foster Sayers, General Counsel and Chief Evangelist, Pramata What: Generative AI has taken the legal world by storm and this workshop session will share insights on how it works, legal applications, and where it can take the industry long term. When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Where: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, New York

“With a spotlight on generative AI, the legal industry is in a race to better understand and navigate the opportunities and risks of adoption,” said Sayers. “It’s mission critical for legal professionals to get this right and educate themselves and their clients about generative AI because of the ethical concerns and potential impacts on attorney-client privilege. I look forward to participating in the workshop at Legalweek to help others successfully navigate these issues and adopt amazing applications of generative AI in the legal field.”

Becoming a Contract MVP: Establishing a Focused Approach to Contract Management

Who: Foster Sayers, General Counsel and Chief Evangelist, Pramata Roma Khan, CEO, CrushContracts What: This session will provide a fresh take on how legal professionals can flip the script and be viewed as a strategic partner and accelerator. When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Where: Trianon Ballroom, New York Hilton Midtown, New York, New York

Pramata will be exhibiting at booth 3121, and attendees can book a demonstration of Pramata’s radically simple contract management solution here.

About Pramata

Pramata makes contract management radically simple. With Pramata’s end-to-end solution, legal teams can easily and accurately manage the entire contract lifecycle – from request to renewal. Pramata does the heavy lifting to give companies the precise contract insights they need and help legal teams provide unparalleled value to the business. For more information, visit: www.pramata.com, LinkedIn, Twitter.

