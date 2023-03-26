PuzzleHR Wins the Top Workplaces 2023 Award

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRaaS–PuzzleHR, a national leader in the HRaaS (Human Resources as a Service) Industry headquartered in Tampa, announced today that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award.

“We’re excited and honored to be awarded this year’s Top Workplaces award,” said Lonny Ostrander, CEO of PuzzleHR. “At Puzzle, we’re constantly working on developing a company culture people can thrive in, and we value the health and well-being of our employees first and foremost. We take great pride in the culture we’ve grown here – our employees are our greatest strength. As we move forward, we continue to be excited about what the future holds, and we’re always looking ahead as we grow alongside our employees.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations of 150 employees or more that have built thriving cultures. With a history of 16 years spent surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing top organizations, the Top Workplaces program is issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand top workplaces.

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces employee engagement survey, with winners chosen based on results calculated by employee feedback alone.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces does this, and it pays dividends.”

The Top Workplaces Award recognizes companies that prioritize a people-centered culture and work to give employees a voice. PuzzleHR is honored to be included in Top Workplaces’ list of national recognized companies that help to make the world a better place to work together.

About PuzzleHR

PuzzleHR Is America’s premier HR as a Service provider (HRaaS). By delivering white glove solutions to HR challenges, PuzzleHR turns HR from a business cost center into a Revenue Driver. PuzzleHR delivers a complete range of outsourced Human Resources solutions, from benefit and payroll management and talent acquisition to learning, development and engagement. The PuzzleHR team is taking expedited action as employers across the country face both a Great Resignation and a talent shortage, in need of those solutions now more than ever.

To learn more about PuzzleHR, visit puzzlehr.com today.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70, 000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces.

Contacts

Chris Timol



President/COO



Email: [email protected]