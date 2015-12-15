Railtown AI Technologies Inc. Announces Release Notes Co-Pilot Released on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace

Burnaby, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 20, 2023) – Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (“Railtown” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the first of its AI powered Co-Pilot solutions is now available for purchase in Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace. Railtown’s AI powered Release Notes Co-Pilot is now available by paid subscription to the more than 400,000 Microsoft Partners worldwide. In conjunction with the Azure Marketplace offering Railtown is also pleased to announce the Railtown AI powered Release Notes Co-pilot is now available behind a paywall so that non-Microsoft Partners can purchase our Co-Pilot solutions directly at www.railtown.ai as well.

About Release Notes Co-Pilot

Release Notes are an essential and important part of releasing software and updates that are communicated to engineering teams, parties outside of engineering, and to the end users of the software. Release Notes require a great deal of effort from a Project Lead and or a Project Manager by first reviewing the tickets of completed software builds and then compiling and summarising all the important data points to create a Release Note. This process has become even more time consuming as new software development methodologies like Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) are becoming the standard process in building and releasing software. At Railtown AI we have modernised and have created a new and much more efficient way to generate a Release Note by using the Railtown AI engine’s advanced AI to analyse completed tickets and create an executive summary in a clear multi language business description. This will give all parties a clear understanding of the changes and reasons for them in every new software release, fix, or update.

Railtown CTO Marwan Haddad states “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the software industry, offering new and innovative ways to automate various tasks and processes. One such application of AI is in the generation of Release Notes for software products. Release Notes are critical for software companies, as they provide a record of updates and enhancements to a product. The process of writing Release Notes can be time-consuming and error-prone, especially for teams that manage multiple products. This is where Railtown’s AI-powered Release Notes Co-Pilot comes into play. Railtown AI uses our own proprietary AI to analyze changes made to the application and generate comprehensive and accurate Release Notes automatically. By automating the process, Railtown can save software teams significant time and effort, allowing them to focus on other critical tasks”.

Key benefits of using Railtown’s AI-powered Release Notes Co-Pilot include:

Improved accuracy: Railtown’s AI-powered Release Notes Co-Pilot uses algorithms to analyze changes made to the code and generate accurate and comprehensive release notes. Timesaving: Automating the process of generating Release Notes can save software teams significant time, allowing them to focus on other tasks. Consistency: Railtown’s AI-powered Release Notes Co-Pilot can ensure that all Release Notes follow a consistent format, making it easier for users to understand and use. Customization: Railtown’s AI-powered Release Notes Co-Pilot allows users to customize the format and style of each Release Note, making it easier to align with the subscriber company’s branding and messaging.

Railtown’s AI-powered Release Notes Co-Pilot offers software teams a convenient and efficient way to manage the process of generating Release Notes. By automating the process, these tools can save time, improve accuracy, and provide a consistent and comprehensive record of changes to any software product.

About Azure Marketplace

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an online store that offers applications and services either built on or designed to integrate with Microsoft’s public cloud. The products and services sold through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace come from either Microsoft directly or its technology partners. Before they become available for purchase on the Marketplace, all services and products are certified through the Microsoft Azure Certified program to ensure compatibility with the Azure public cloud.

About Microsoft Partner Network

The Microsoft Partner Network is comprised of more than 400,000 global organizations. These partners are essential to how Microsoft delivers innovative products and services to customers around the world. This deep relationship between Microsoft and their partners spans more than 30 years, and in that time frame the partners have provided unique solutions across numerous industries, helping countless customers succeed in an ever-changing world.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown is a cloud-based AI Productivity Solutions provider for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. Our AI Co-Pilot solutions for Release Note Generation, ScrumMaster Collaboration and for Root Cause Analysis have been purposely built with a single goal in mind, to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time, improve productivity, drive down costs and accelerate velocity. Railtown’s Proprietary AI technology will empower innovation and enhance quality.

