Real-Time Analytics Database Company CrateDB Names Lars Färnström as New CEO

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrateDB, the distributed SQL database company enabling data insights at scale, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lars Färnström as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With expansive leadership experience across the software sector, Lars is tasked with taking CrateDB into a new phase of growth as it looks to deliver data-driven decision making to global enterprises.





Lars Färnström, CEO, CrateDB – “I am thrilled to join the talented team at CrateDB and help drive the next phase of growth for this innovative database company. CrateDB addresses the urgent need for companies to make data driven decisions in real-time and leverage the power of insight that AI/ML can bring.”

“CrateDB is unique in this sense it allows developers, data engineers and data scientists to use standard SQL to access and query time series data, relational data, semi-structured data, complex files like JSONs, geo-spatial, full text and blobs. CrateDB stores all this critical data in a single unified database and delivers results in real-time, at a scale and with low costs – on-premise, in the cloud and at the Edge. These are unique capabilities any company needs to remain competitive.”

“We are incredibly pleased to announce Lars as our new CEO. After speaking with Lars about his experience and vision for CrateDB, we knew immediately that he is the person to take the company forward. Lars’ knowledge of the software sector, and in particular the ability for data to transform how enterprises operate, will be hugely significant for CrateDB.” – Alois Flatz, Chairman of the Board, CrateDB.

Lars Färnström has more than 25 years of experience in the software industry, where he has held a variety of senior and executive positions in management, sales, marketing, product marketing and program management. He joins CrateDB from C3.ai where he was responsible for the Nordics, Benelux, and Switzerland. Prior to C3.ai, he worked for small, medium, and large enterprises such as HPE, Siebel Systems, GoodData, and Board International where he helped scale their businesses.

About CrateDB

CrateDB is a real-time analytics database solution, enabling data insights at scale. CrateDB’s ability to ingest and manage massive amounts of data from diverse sources empowers companies worldwide to turn data into business value.

CrateDB was founded in 2013 and operates globally with offices in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the US. In 2021, CrateDB was named as an Honorable Mention in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems and won the IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award. Clients maximizing their data potential with CrateDB include ABB, Alpla, Rauch, TGW Logistics, and Bitmovin.

