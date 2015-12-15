As The Council’s Newest Associate Participating Organization, Reflectiz to Contribute to The Development of PCI Security Standards

Reflectiz Announces Partnership with PCI Council Reflectiz Announces Partnership with PCI Council to Continuously Secure Global Payment Data

Reflectiz PCI DSS Dashboard Reflectiz allows you to easily meet the new PCI DSS requirements with the Reflectiz dashboard

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflectiz, a cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation web threats, announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Associate Participating Organization . Reflectiz will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven, and effective data security standards and programs. Global industry collaboration is critical to this mission. The Council’s Participating Organizations program brings together industry leaders to strategize about how to protect payment data from the latest threats and to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.

As an Associate Participating Organization, Reflectiz adds its voice to the security standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community to improve payment data security worldwide especially when it comes to website security and the new PCI DSS v4 requirements. Reflectiz will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches,” said Lance Johnson, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as an Associate Participating Organization, Reflectiz has the opportunity to play an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards.”

Reflectiz’s CEO, Idan Cohen, could not be more excited about the new partnership, “We are thrilled to join the PCI Security Standards Council as we unveil a new kind of offering to our clients – an innovative PCI dashboard that directly addresses the new PCI DSS version 4.0 requirements. As the deadline for v4 is nearing, Reflectiz already helps enterprises worldwide to meet the new PCI requirements easily and efficiently.”

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn . Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC . Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog .

About Reflectiz

Reflectiz’s award-winning platform enables businesses to maintain and expand their web activities without compromising security, tackling today’s sophisticated cybersecurity challenges. Reflectiz’s innovative sandbox solution monitors and detects all 1st, 3rd, and 4th-party app vulnerabilities in your online ecosystem, enabling complete visibility over your threat surface. It then effectively prioritizes and remediates security and compliance issues. The platform is fully integrated with internal security tools to streamline the process into manageable alerts and risks.

Reflectiz, which has been recognized by Gartner for innovation in website security, is ready to face today’s web threats head-on, making the internet a safer place for both businesses and their customers.

Media contacts Reflectiz Media Contact name PCI Security Standards Council Daniel Sharabi Lindsay Goodspeed +972-543255704 781-258-5843 [email protected] [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b239a00-d251-4695-a19b-84ee05268880

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe7ea68b-fd7e-4ab4-a837-56e94a1be258