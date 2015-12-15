Rentschler Biopharma’s service excellence recognized with CDMO Leadership Awards and Champion status

Rentschler Biopharma honored with four CDMO Leadership Awards

Champion status in the Compatibility category highlights outstanding cultural fit, project management and reputation

The prestigious awards are presented to CDMOs with exceptional service performance

LAUPHEIM, Germany, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, is proud to announce that the company has been awarded CDMO Leadership Awards in the categories of Service, Reliability, Capabilities and Compatibility. In addition, Rentschler was recognized as a CDMO Leadership Award Champion in the Compatibility category. The awards are based on client feedback and honor Rentschler’s overall service performance for big and small pharma combined. They are being presented by the industry publications, Life Science Leader and Outsourced Pharma, based on research conducted by Industry Standard Research (ISR).

“We are delighted to have been selected to receive these important industry awards. This honor is particularly meaningful since it is our clients who determine the winners, as we work in close partnership to bring novel, life-changing therapies through the clinic and onto the market,” said Federico Pollano, Senior Vice President Business Development of Rentschler Biopharma. “Achieving these awards is a testament to the sustainable value we provide for clients and patients, driven by the commitment and passion we have for our work. I am especially proud that we have been recognized as a Champion in the Compatibility category and want to thank our exceptional team for their dedication and effort.”

Rentschler Biopharma works tirelessly to provide a service that continually exceeds client expectations. With a wide range of equipment, processes, personnel, and expertise, Rentschler flexibly caters to an equally wide array of clients in different stages with different needs. The strategic alliances with Leukocare and Vetter further enhance Rentschler’s service offering, as compatible processes enable seamless transition between different production steps from process development to formulation to production to fill & finish.

Never resting on its laurels, Rentschler Biopharma strives to always stay a step ahead of clients’ needs. All sites continue to grow and move forward. For example, Rentschler ATMP in Stevenage, UK, is ready for process development. Also, construction of the Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center (RBMC) state-of-the-art facility in Milford, MA, USA, is on track, and the US subsidiary is part of a highly successful apprenticeship program with a local university and MassBioEd.

“Congratulations to the 2023 CDMO Leadership Award winners. You served our industry – and patients around the world – through some turbulent and unsettled times and rose above all others in meeting supply-chain and innovation challenges, and effectively advancing new platforms, technologies, and products. An award in any category – capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability, and service – is one you and all your customers should be proud of,” says Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.

For the 2023 CDMO Leadership Awards, Life Science Leader and Outsourced Pharma, presenters of the awards, once again teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine the award recipients. More than 70 contract manufacturers were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR’s annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. Survey participants were recruited from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract manufacturing suppliers. Respondents only evaluated companies with which they had worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. This level of qualification ensured that survey responses were based on actual involvement with contract manufacturers and clear experiential data.

The CDMO Leadership Awards Ceremony and Reception will be held in New York City on March 22, 2023.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma’s high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,200 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. In Stevenage, UK, Rentschler Biopharma has launched a company dedicated to cell and gene therapies, Rentschler ATMP Ltd.

For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com. Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn and Facebook.