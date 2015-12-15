Amman, Jordan–(Newsfile Corp. – March 7, 2023) – On Feb. 22, 2023, Jasmine Wang and Robin J. Lewis, Co-Chairs of Worldview Global Impact (WGI), a New York-registered non-profit committed to promoting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) around the world, met with representatives of the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development (QRF), established by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah to improve educational outcomes for children and young people in Jordan and the Middle East.

During the meetings, WGI and QRF discussed important social issues of mutual interest, including plans for the expanded early childhood development program supported by WGI and GEMO – the leader of science-backed anti-aging technology. Wang lauded Her Majesty and QRF’s contributions to education and Arabic literacy.

For its part, QRF expressed its appreciation for both organizations and their contributions towards effective social impact initiatives. WGI and GEMO’s support has further enabled QRF to move towards a multi-year campaign to empower parents as their children’s first educators. This partnership will have a direct impact on supporting parents and their children in the first years of their life.

QRF – Transforming Education

QRF believes every child and young person in Jordan and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) deserves a quality education. It works to identify and address gaps in the education system, particularly in the area of Arabic literacy. The foundation develops innovative, evidence-backed, and often technology-driven programs that are designed to accelerate and improve the learning outcomes . By partnering with subject matter experts and using a rigorous strategy of piloting, evaluating, and improving project implementations before scaling deployments, QRF is focusing on system-changing initiatives for the MENA region.

WGI – Working Toward the SDGs Around the World

WGI was established to help bring the world’s most promising social impact initiatives to life. By promoting new visions of sustainability and positive social impact via forums, conferences, impact investing, training, education, art exhibitions, and other innovative pathways, WGI aims to raise young people’s awareness of the SDGs, create local youth communities and networks that work toward achieving the SDGs, and promotes the global scale-up of best practices while also cultivating the sustainable development leaders of the future.

Jasmine Wang actively seeks organizations, institutions, and individuals around the world that are dedicated to promoting sustainability and social impact programs. GEMO has been recognized by Jasmine Wang as a major contributor to social advancement for years, which is why this support to the Queen Rania Foundation was deemed appropriate.

GEMO and the Science of anti-aging therapy

GEMO is a pioneer in the medical cosmetology and regenerative medicine spaces, whose anti-aging technology delivers exceptional results and more youthful skin. Created in collaboration with subject matter experts, scientists and researchers, and it is rewriting the anti-aging script by helping women around the world stay younger for longer.

GEMO’s breakthroughs in anti-aging therapy and youth treatment systems are rooted in European imperial anti-aging technology that has led the European market for more than half a century.Incorporating the long-lasting anti-aging technologies of the Switzerland-based Clinic Lémanic, which was founded in Lausanne, Switzerland in 1998 by Darrell Jacobs and Dr. Véronique Emmenegger, whom has had a long-lasting impact on anti-aging and youth technologies for several decades.

To learn more about this news or for more stories on how high-impact social causes are changing lives around the world, please reach out to Jasmine Wang at [email protected].

Resources

WGI: https://www.worldviewglobal.org/about-us-1

QRF: https://www.qrf.org/en

GEMO: http://www.gemoglobal.com/index.php/brand

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157636