SAE Dubai Partners with Metacom to Offer Metaverse Courses

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – March 3, 2023) – SAE Institute Dubai, an established institution in Creative Media Industries education, has partnered with Metacom, the steadfast Web3 strategy and marketing consultants in the region, to offer Metaverse courses at their Dubai campus. The Web3 Certified Course will provide students with the skills and knowledge to plan, create, and manage experiences in the Metaverse, one of the fastest-growing industries in the world today.

The course will cover all aspects of the Metaverse, with a focus on practical business and professional applications. Metacom will bring its expertise in Web3 technology to simplify complex new concepts such as blockchain, NFTs, and interoperability of the Metaverse.

SAE Institute focuses on the fact that Dubai and Saudi Arabia are capitalizing heavily in the Metaverse space, and the Dubai Metaverse Strategy is a clear indication of the industry’s importance to the region’s future. Therefore, the Web3 Certified Course generated by the partnerships of both companies is designed to meet the needs of this rapidly growing industry, and to prepare students for careers in this exciting new field.

SAE Institute Dubai is licensed in Dubai by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and is the international campus of SAE Institute, with 47 campuses worldwide and a presence in 23 countries. SAE’s courses emphasize practical experience, the needs of students and industry credibility, making it the perfect partner for Metacom’s innovative Web3 courses.

The Web3 Certified Course is in the Gulf region, and is a viable opportunity for those interested in building their skills and knowledge in the Metaverse and Web3 technologies.

About SAE Institute Dubai:

For more information on the Web3 Certified Course, please visit the SAE Dubai website at https://dubai.sae.edu/training-courses/web3-certified-course/.

About the Metacom

Metacom is a consulting firm that specializes in Web3 strategy and marketing, and is in the Gulf region. The company has its headquarters in Singapore and Dubai, and is a regional partner of Verse Digital Studios, which is known for creating experiences in the Metaverse. With its in-depth knowledge and expertise in Web3 technology, Metacom is well-suited to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in this exciting new field.

For more information on Metacom, please visit the company’s website at https://www.metacom.sg/.

Media Details:

Company name: METACOM

Contact name: Shyair Ganglani

Email: [email protected]

Website: Metacom.sg

Company name: SAE Institute Dubai

Contact name: Paul Dominguez

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dubai.sae.edu/training-courses/web3-certified-course/

