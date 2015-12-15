Sage Therapeutics Appoints Jessica Federer to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, today announced the appointment of Jessica Federer to the company’s Board of Directors.





“We are thrilled to have Jessica join our Board of Directors. Jessica is a champion for patients and has a track record of innovation in data and digital transformation which will be a key future growth driver for the industry,” said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics. “Jessica’s innate curiosity, commitment to challenging convention, and patient-first mindset are consistent with the critical values that define our leaders. Her unique expertise in data and digitalization at the intersection of policy and science will help us continue to scale our commercial growth ambitions.”

Ms. Federer is a managing partner at Supernode Ventures where she is working to address a critical gap in innovation by accelerating change through investment in women’s health and health technology companies as early as possible in pre-seed, seed, and Series A rounds. She was the first Chief Digital Officer for the Bayer AG group, as well as the first woman to hold that role in the industry. During her tenure, Ms. Federer united the company’s global digital strategy and investments to accelerate growth. She also held leadership positions in regulatory affairs, market access, communications, and public affairs during her almost 10 years with Bayer AG.

Ms. Federer has served on the United Nations International Telecommunications Union (UN-ITU) advisory board, as well as participated in engagements with the World Economic Forum, and is considered a thought leader in digital health. She began her public health career as an analyst at the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the George Washington University and a Master of Public Health from Yale University.

“I’m honored to join the Sage Board of Directors at such an incredibly exciting time. Sage has led the way in maternal mental health care, an area of great need and one that is particularly important to me. I’m looking forward to supporting the company’s goal of redefining how we think about and treat a wide range of brain health conditions. I see the vast potential for data and digital strategies in the brain health area,” said Ms. Federer.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit http://www.sagerx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this release concern Sage’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation: our views and expectations regarding our goals, opportunity, plans, mission and potential for our programs, strategies and business. These statements constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements, including the risks that: the FDA may ultimately decide that the design or results of our completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials for any of our product candidates, even if positive, are not sufficient for regulatory approval in the indications that are the focus of our efforts; other decisions or actions of the FDA or other regulatory agencies may affect the regulatory paths for our product candidates or the initiation, timing, design, size, progress and cost of clinical trials and our ability to proceed with further development; success in our earlier clinical trials or non-clinical studies may not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies, and ongoing and future clinical and non-clinical results may not meet their primary or key secondary endpoints or support further development; we may encounter adverse results or adverse events in use of our products or product candidates that negatively impact further development, our ability to obtain regulatory approval or our commercialization plans or that require additional nonclinical and clinical work which may not yield positive results; the unmet need for additional treatment options, the impact of our planned strategies, our ability to change treatment paradigms, and the potential for our current or future products, may be significantly smaller than we expect; we may encounter technical and other unexpected hurdles in the development and manufacture of our product candidates or commercialization of any of our products which may delay our timing or change our plans or increase our costs; as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investors

Helen Rubinstein



315-382-3979



[email protected]

Media

Matthew Henson



917-930-7147



[email protected]