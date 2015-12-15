Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using protein inhibition and protein degradation to develop cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options, today announced that two abstracts related to the company’s novel molecular glue SP-3164 have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 14-19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida and also virtually. Both abstracts highlight preclinical activity with SP-3164, one focused on non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) and the other on multiple myeloma (MM).

One abstract is titled “SP-3164, a novel Ikaros and Aiolos molecular glue degrader with preclinical activity in non-Hodgkin lymphomas,” and concludes that SP-3164 is a novel, orally available, cereblon-binding molecular glue with attractive therapeutic properties and significant anticancer activity in NHL cell line and animal models. Further assessment of SP-3164’s potential as a treatment for NHLs is warranted and a clinical trial is planned to start in 2023.

The other abstract, titled “SP-3164, a novel molecular glue degrader with activity in preclinical models of multiple myeloma,” concludes that SP-3164 is a potent cereblon-binding molecular glue with the ability to rapidly degrade cancer-promoting proteins and induce cell death in multiple myeloma cell lines. In multiple myeloma animal models, SP-3164 has superior single agent and combination treatment activity compared to approved molecular glues. These data support the continued development of SP-3164 as a novel therapy in MM.

The abstracts were published yesterday afternoon and are now available on the AACR website at https://www.aacr.org. Details of the presentations are as follows:

SP-3164 NHL Presentation Title: “SP-3164, a novel Ikaros and Aiolos molecular glue degrader with preclinical activity in non-Hodgkin lymphomas” Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 2 Session Date and Time: Sunday Apr. 16, 2023, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM Location: Poster Section 18 Poster Board Number: 24 Published Abstract Number: 524 Presenter: Daniela Santiesteban, Ph.D., Director of Targeted Protein Degradation Development, Salarius SP-3164 MM Presentation Title: “SP-3164, a novel molecular glue degrader with activity in preclinical models of multiple myeloma” Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: DNA-reactive Agents, HDAC and Methyltransferase Inhibitors, and Tubulin Agents Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr. 19, 2023, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM Location: Poster Section 19 Poster Board Number: 23 Published Abstract Number: 6253 Presenter: Aundrietta D. Duncan, Ph.D., Director, Non-Clinical Development, Salarius

Following the presentations at AACR, both posters will be available on Salarius’ website at www.salariuspharma.com.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with cancer in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ product portfolio includes seclidemstat, Salarius’ lead candidate, which is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas and other cancers with limited treatment options, and SP-3164, an oral small molecule protein degrader. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and certain additional sarcomas that share a similar biology. This trial is currently on a partial clinical hold and is not enrolling new patients. Seclidemstat has received fast track, orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with an investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers at MD Anderson Cancer Center. This trial is also currently on a partial clinical hold and is not enrolling new patients. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing program and was a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). SP-3164 is currently in IND-enabling studies and anticipated to enter the clinic in 2023. For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

