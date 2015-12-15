Salesforce Announces Einstein GPT, the World’s First Generative AI for CRM

Einstein GPT creates personalized content across every Salesforce cloud with generative AI, making every employee more productive and every customer experience better

Einstein GPT is open and extensible – supporting public and private AI models purpose-built for CRM – and trained on trusted, real-time data

Einstein GPT will integrate with OpenAI to provide Salesforce customers with out-of-the-box generative AI capabilities

The new ChatGPT app for Slack integrates OpenAI’s advanced AI technology to deliver instant conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance

Salesforce Ventures’ $250 million Generative AI Fund will bolster startup ecosystem and development of responsible generative AI

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today launched Einstein GPT, the world’s first generative AI CRM technology, which delivers AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction, at hyperscale. With Einstein GPT, Salesforce will transform every customer experience with generative AI.

Einstein GPT will infuse Salesforce’s proprietary AI models with generative AI technology from an ecosystem of partners and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud, which ingests, harmonizes, and unifies all of a company’s customer data. With Einstein GPT, customers can then connect that data to OpenAI’s advanced AI models out of the box, or choose their own external model and use natural-language prompts directly within their Salesforce CRM to generate content that continuously adapts to changing customer information and needs in real time.

For example, Einstein GPT can generate personalized emails for salespeople to send to customers, generate specific responses for customer service professionals to more quickly answer customer questions, generate targeted content for marketers to increase campaign response rates, and auto-generate code for developers.

“The world is experiencing one of the most profound technological shifts with the rise of real-time technologies and generative AI. This comes at a pivotal moment as every company is focused on connecting with their customers in more intelligent, automated, and personalized ways,” said Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce. “Einstein GPT, in combination with our Data Cloud and integrated in all of our clouds as well as Tableau, MuleSoft, and Slack, is another way we are opening the door to the AI future for all our customers, and we’ll be integrating with OpenAI at launch.”

Integration with OpenAI: Salesforce is combining OpenAI’s enterprise-grade ChatGPT technology with Salesforce’s private AI models to deliver relevant and trusted AI-generated content.

“We’re excited to apply the power of OpenAI’s technology to CRM,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. “This will allow more people to benefit from this technology, and it allows us to learn more about real-world usage, which is critical to the responsible development and deployment of AI — a belief that Salesforce shares with us.”

Salesforce Ventures launches $250 million Generative AI Fund: Salesforce also announced a Generative AI Fund from Salesforce Ventures, the company’s global investment arm. The new $250 million fund will invest in high-potential startups, bolster the startup ecosystem, and spark the development of responsible, trusted, and generative AI.

Go Deeper: Einstein GPT in CRM

Einstein GPT is the next generation of Einstein, Salesforce’s AI technology that currently delivers more than 200 billion AI-powered predictions per day across the Customer 360. And by combining proprietary Einstein AI models with ChatGPT or other leading large language models, customers can use natural-language prompts on CRM data to trigger powerful, time-saving automations, and create personalized, AI-generated content. Launching today are:

Einstein GPT for Sales: Auto-generate sales tasks like composing emails, scheduling meetings, and preparing for the next interaction.

Einstein GPT for Service: Generate knowledge articles from past case notes. Auto-generate personalized agent chat replies to increase customer satisfaction through personalized and expedited service interactions.

Einstein GPT for Marketing: Dynamically generate personalized content to engage customers and prospects across email, mobile, web, and advertising.

Einstein GPT for Slack Customer 360 apps: Deliver AI-powered customer insights in Slack like smart summaries of sales opportunities and surface end users actions like updating knowledge articles.

Einstein GPT for Developers: Improve developer productivity with Salesforce Research’s proprietary large language model by using an AI chat assistant to generate code and ask questions for languages like Apex.

ChatGPT for Slack, built by OpenAI: In addition, Salesforce and OpenAI today announced the ChatGPT for Slack app. The app provides new AI-powered conversation summaries, research tools to learn about any topic, and writing assistance to quickly draft messages.

The customer perspective: Customers like HPE, L’Oréal, RBC US Wealth Management, and S&P Global Ratings discuss the value generative AI delivers to improve customer engagement.

“Embedding AI into our CRM has delivered huge operational efficiencies for our advisors and clients,” said Greg Beltzer, Head of Tech for RBC US Wealth Management. “We believe that this technology has the potential to transform the way businesses interact with their customers, deliver personalized experiences, and drive customer loyalty. We are excited to explore this opportunity with Salesforce and drive the next generation of personalized customer experiences.”

“Advances in AI continue to facilitate deeper, multi-dimensional insights from market participants globally. Consequently, Sales and Marketing teams can improve their customer-centricity and become even more embedded in their customers’ journeys,” said Chris Heusler, Chief Commercial Officer of S&P Global Ratings. “The next chapter of AI has exciting implications for elevating the customer experience.”

Availability:

Einstein GPT is currently in closed pilot.

