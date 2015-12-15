Salsify Brings Generative AI Product Content Creation to the Enterprise

-New AI accelerator helps brands quickly generate high-quality product content; 55% of consumers don’t buy products online due to bad product content

BOSTON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salsify , the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced the Salsify PXM OpenAI Accelerator. The new integration enables brands, retailers and distributors to expedite the creation of product content across the entire product catalog by tapping into the generative, scalable power of Artificial Intelligence. Within the Salsify PXM platform, customers use Salsify Workflow to define the language generation prompt, dynamically inject contextual data from Salsify’s PIM and execute content generation in bulk, all through its out-of-the-box integration with OpenAI. In simpler terms, now Salsify customers can give Generative AI a role in their product content process, directly inside the platform. This capability saves organizations money and time and allows them to accelerate creative work to provide the best possible experience along the digital shelf.

Additionally, any Salsify partner is able to extend the value of the OpenAI Accelerator for their customers. As part of today’s announcement, Salsify partner Sitation also announced their use of the OpenAI Accelerator to make Salsify the first PXM platform to be integrated into their new suite of Generative AI tools, RoughDraftPro. RoughDraftPro is able to deliver high quality long-form content directly into Salsify by pairing specially-crafted AI prompts with trained data sets, allowing for the creation of product descriptions, feature bullets, and even complex HTML output with astounding speed and scalability.

Both solutions will be demonstrated live in Salsify’s booth #1122 from March 27th-29th at Shoptalk in Las Vegas.

The best possible product experiences are channel-specific, compelling, and contain all the relevant product details to help buyers make a decision. Achieving this at scale with only human-powered processes is virtually impossible, even for the world’s largest brands. But as of today, Salsify customers can tap into the power of AI, combining all the product- and retailer-specific data held in Salsify with the knowledge of the OpenAI platform to create hundreds of product descriptions in seconds. More importantly, since Generative AI is not infallible, humans are kept in the loop via Salsify workflows driving the review and approvals necessary to ensure accurate, complete, and compliant product content everywhere.

“Recent advances in artificial intelligence have opened the door to exciting new capabilities for retailers, distributors, brands, and manufacturers selling online,” said Steve Engelbrecht, Founder and CEO at Sitation. “We provide services around RoughDraftPro to design custom prompts for the client, ingest existing content to train the AI model on the brand voice, and map categories, brands, and channels into the content pipeline. Content creation supported by artificial intelligence is a game changer, and we’re thrilled to bring our vision to life for Salsify customers in partnership with this extraordinary team.”

“Any Generative AI solution must integrate with the workflows that trigger human review and approval, or companies risk destroying consumer trust,” said Adam Ferrari, Executive VP of Engineering at Salsify. “Whether through the native AI integrations in our platform or value-added, targeted AI innovations from our valued partners like Sitation, Salsify customers can be assured they will achieve both scale and quality. No one else in the industry provides this safety blanket around automated content creation.”

With Generative AI capabilities integrated into Salsify’s Workflow engine, either from Salsify or valued partners, brands, retailers, and distributors can:

Use limited human resources most efficiently: one team member can generate hundreds of product descriptions automatically, based on existing product information and what’s available through AI platforms and then review rather than write content from scratch

one team member can generate hundreds of product descriptions automatically, based on existing product information and what’s available through AI platforms and then review rather than write content from scratch Keep up with a broad product assortment: AI powered by the variant product data in Salsify eliminates the manual tedium and opportunity for errors when providing descriptions for each SKU in a product assortment

AI powered by the variant product data in Salsify eliminates the manual tedium and opportunity for errors when providing descriptions for each SKU in a product assortment Improve product page rankings or SEO rank: OpenAI Accelerator allows teams to create content fast based on new keyword data so that SEO-optimized product listings can be live in market sooner

OpenAI Accelerator allows teams to create content fast based on new keyword data so that SEO-optimized product listings can be live in market sooner Avoid product data errors, publish with confidence: assign the most manual part of the content creation and update process to AI while still maintaining human oversight into what the consumer will see

assign the most manual part of the content creation and update process to AI while still maintaining human oversight into what the consumer will see Expand customization across sales channels: The OpenAI Accelerator lets teams adjust the existing product content with a new retailer’s word counts, word choice preferences, or other content specifications, automatically and at scale.

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L’Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché, use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

About Sitation

Sitation is a leader in PIM and MDM services including implementation, strategy, analytics, content creation, and outsourcing solutions for e-commerce operations. Serving a global audience of retailers, distributors, brands, and manufacturers, Sitation is Salsify’s first and only Platinum partner, an honor which recognizes an ongoing commitment to innovation and customer service, and a demonstrated ability to help customers compete and win on the digital shelf with Salsify.

In 2023, Sitation introduced RoughDraftPro, an AI-enabled platform for creating high quality product content at enterprise scale.

For more information, please visit: www.sitation.com .

